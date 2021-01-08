India 96/2 at stumps on day two, trail Australia by 242 runs
India were 96 for two at stumps on day two, trailing Australia by 242 runs in the third Test here on Friday.
Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane were batting 9 and 5 respectively at close of play. India made a solid start with Rohit Sharma (26) and Shubman Gill (50) stitching a 70-run opening stand. Gill went on to score his maiden half-century. Australia rode on Steve Smith's gritty 131-run knock and half centuries by debutant Will Pucovski (62) and Marnus Labuschagne (91) to come up with their strongest batting performance of the ongoing series.
Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 96/2 in 45 overs (Shubman Gill 50; Cheteshwar Pujara batting 9, Ajinkya Rahane batting 5; Josh Hazlewood 1/23, Pat Cummins 1/19). Australia 1st innings: 338 all out in 105.4 overs (Will Pucovski 62, Marnus Labuschagne 91, Steve Smith 131, Ravindra Jadeja 4/62, Jasprit Bumrah 2/66).
