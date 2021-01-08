Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-'Sir' Jadeja's golden arm proves his India worth at SCG

The all-rounder was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 4-62 with his crafty left-arm spin to help restrict Australia to 338 in the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The highlight of Jadeja's performance, however, was his rocket throw which ended Steve Smith's stellar knock of 131.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:37 IST
Cricket-'Sir' Jadeja's golden arm proves his India worth at SCG

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as India's man with the golden arm on Friday, claiming four Australia wickets and then producing a moment of sheer brilliance to prove why he is considered one of the best fielders in contemporary cricket. The all-rounder was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 4-62 with his crafty left-arm spin to help restrict Australia to 338 in the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The highlight of Jadeja's performance, however, was his rocket throw which ended Steve Smith's stellar knock of 131. The gun fielder sprinted from deep square leg chasing an inside edge, ran past the ball to pick it up with his throwing arm, and broke the stumps with a diving Smith short of his ground.

"Seemingly impossible that only Jadeja the fielder could have made possible," former test batsman Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted. "Not just the accuracy of the throw but the sheer speed of the throw was the key to that run out. Absolutely brilliant!"

The video of "Sir Jadeja", as the all-rounder is fondly known on social media, went viral and the 32-year-old, known for his athleticism, rated it as probably the best run-out he had effected in his career. "I will rewind-and-play this run-out in my mind," Jadeja said after outshining India's specialist spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who went wicketless on the second day at the SCG.

"This is one of my best, a direct hit from outside the 30-yard circle ... this run-out is the kind of moment that stays in your mind." On a slow track, the canny spinner varied his length and bowled at a speed which troubled the batsmen.

Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, whose 91 was second only to Smith's century, and Matthew Wade with quicker deliveries and sent back tailenders Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon with yorker-length balls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Equity MFs log Rs 10,147 cr outflow in Dec, industry asset base surpasses Rs 31 lakh cr-mark 

Equity mutual funds witnessed a massive outflow of Rs 10,147 crore in December, making it the sixth consecutive monthly withdrawal, even as the industrys asset base surged to an all-time high of over Rs 31 lakh crore.However, investors put ...

EU says it has secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID shots

The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, in a move that would give the EU nearly half of the firms global outp...

Paris' Louvre museum visitors fell by three quarters in 2020 due to COVID crisis

The Louvre museum in Paris - home to the Mona Lisa and other world famous works of art - suffered a 72 percent drop in visitors in 2020 compared to 2019, as a result of the COVID crisis.The Louvre said in a statement on Friday that its over...

Avian flu: Over 1.60 lakh poultry birds to be culled in Haryana’s Panchkula

Over 1.60 lakh birds of five poultry farms in Haryanas Panchkula district are set to be culled as some poultry samples there have tested positive for the avian flu, Agriculture minister J P Dalal said on Friday.Five poultry samples of Siddh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021