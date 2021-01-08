Left Menu
Gayle feels cricket's T10 format can be included in Olympics

Speaking from his home in Jamaica, Gayle said he is looking forward to taking part in the tournament.At the moment, Im actually getting some well-needed rest but keeping the Abu Dhabi T10 League in mind, Im going to start some training soon and get ready to be back in business, he said.Expressing his delight at returning to take part in the league after a gap of two seasons, Gayle stated, There are lots of talented players who will be on show, with the likes of Kieron Pollard and the other international players.

West Indies' swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle wants cricket's latest and shortest format -- T10 -- to be included in the Olympic Games roster.

Gayle, who will be representing Team Abu Dhabi in the upcoming season of Abu Dhabi T10 League, sees T10 as a format which can propel cricket entry into the world's biggest sporting extravaganza. Speaking from his home in Jamaica, Gayle said he is looking forward to taking part in the tournament.

''At the moment, I'm actually getting some well-needed rest but keeping the Abu Dhabi T10 League in mind, I'm going to start some training soon and get ready to be back in business,'' he said.

Expressing his delight at returning to take part in the league after a gap of two seasons, Gayle stated, ''There are lots of talented players who will be on show, with the likes of Kieron Pollard and the other international players. ''So I'm definitely looking forward to be back with Team Abu Dhabi. South Africa's Chris Morris is also in my team, and I've played with him before, so it's good to be back playing with him and the boys again.'' Talking about T10's future prospects, Gayle added, ''I would absolutely love to see T10 within the Olympics. It would be something huge for the sport from a general point of view. ''I also think T10 can be (held) within the United States also since it's a big platform. I think most people don't recognise the States (US) for cricket, but T10 is very much suitable to be held within USA, and I believe it can help generate bigger revenues as well.'' PTI AH BSBS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

