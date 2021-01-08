Soccer-FIFA to trial concussion substitutes at Club World Cup

FIFA will trial concussion substitutes at next month's Club World Cup in Qatar, soccer's world governing body said on Friday. The decision comes after the game's rule-making body IFAB gave the go-ahead to additional trials last month.

The trial at the Club World Cup, which will be held from Feb. 1-11, will allow one permanent concussion replacement in cases of head injury, regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made already.

