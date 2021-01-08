Left Menu
Soccer-FIFA to trial concussion substitutes at Club World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:54 IST
FIFA will trial concussion substitutes at next month's Club World Cup in Qatar, soccer's world governing body said on Friday. The decision comes after the game's rule-making body IFAB gave the go-ahead to additional trials last month.

The trial at the Club World Cup, which will be held from Feb. 1-11, will allow one permanent concussion replacement in cases of head injury, regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made already.

