Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey skipper Manpreet and shuttler Srikanth focus on attaining top fitness

Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and shuttler Kidambi Srikanth have both put fitness goals on top of their to-do list for the year 2021 as they look to succeed on the international stage after a coronavirus-wreaked 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:17 IST
Hockey skipper Manpreet and shuttler Srikanth focus on attaining top fitness
Manpreet Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and shuttler Kidambi Srikanth have both put fitness goals on top of their to-do list for the year 2021 as they look to succeed on the international stage after a coronavirus-wreaked 2020. The coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill for a brief period and sports to suffered as players had to stay indoors to fight the deadly virus. Indian athletes have entered the year 2021 with renewed energy and have set new goals.

Talking about his goals for the year 2021, Red Bull athlete Srikanth said: "I would like to be physically fit and do well in all the tournaments that I play." He also said: "The New Year resolution that I managed to hold onto was to get physically better. I think I managed to work on my physical fitness and get better."

Also, one thing that Srikanth learnt from the last year is "not to take anything for granted." Srikanth will now be seen in action in the Thailand Open, set to begin on January 12 in Bangkok.

Setting similar goals as Srikanth, hockey team captain Manpreet said: "The fitness goal I want to achieve this year would be to improve on my speed and strength." Reflecting on the New Year resolution that he actually managed to hold through 2020, Manpreet said: "To maintain my fitness and my mental health. Despite things not going exactly as I had planned, I managed to follow the fitness routine I had set for myself."

Talking about his learnings from the last year, he said: "Being positive and patient no matter how difficult the situation because I learnt that if you are positive you will definitely find a way out of it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's actions against Masood Azhar, Lakhvi ahead of FATF meeting a farce, says India

Actions like arrest order against proscribed terrorist Masood Azhar and conviction of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi have not impressed India. New Delhi sees these actions as a farce attempt to show compliance ahead o...

Remove NCW member for making 'derogatory' remarks against gangrape victim: AIFAWH-CITU

The All India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers has demanded removal of an NCW member who had said the gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in Uttar Pradeshs Budaun could have been avoided had the victim not gone out in the ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for record open as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report

Wall Streets main indexes were set to scale new highs on Friday, as hopes of more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn eclipsed concerns over a significant loss of pace in labor market recovery. The U.S. governments employm...

Soccer-EFL records 112 positive COVID-19 tests in latest round

The English Football League, which governs the three divisions below the Premier League, said on Friday that 112 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing. This weeks testing included 66 EFL clubs that will pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021