Yuki Bhambri trains with top juniors at RK Khanna Tennis Stadium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:55 IST
Out of competitive tennis for more than two years due to an injury, former Indian Davis Cupper Yuki Bhambri on Friday hit the court for the ongoing High Performance Training Camp at RK Khanna Tennis Stadium here.

Former junior world number one, Bhambri, who has been out of action since October 2018, joined the All India Tennis Association's 'Return to Tennis' initiative – the High Performance Training Camp – to meet and train with the junior boys participating in the camp.

''This is a wonderful initiative by the AlTA. After having no tennis in the country for so long due to Covid, it is a great idea to have some of the top ranked junior players come together and train,'' Bhambri, who is a Junior Australian Open champion, said in a release.

''It would help the players get into the groove and make them match-fit and match-ready when they hit the domestic circuit or international Tours.'' The 28-year-old Delhi-based player is eyeing a return to the professional circuit in the 2021 season after the coronavirus-forced disruption played havoc with the tennis calendar extended his return.

A total of 21 AITA-ranked junior players got an opportunity to do physical fitness training alongside Bhambri at the camp.

Bhambri will do a hitting session with the junior players on Saturday.

The camp is being led by national coach, Zeeshan Ali, who is assisted by former players Ashutosh Singh and Saurabh Singh.

