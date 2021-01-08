Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uncapped Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman included in SA squad for Pakistan Tests

The teams will travel commercially and enter into a period of quarantine in Karachi before commencing with training and intra-squad practice matches, CSA said.South Africa squad Quinton De Kock c, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf Du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie Van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Alviro Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarah Baartman.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:46 IST
Uncapped Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman included in SA squad for Pakistan Tests

Uncapped seamers Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman on Friday received maiden Test call-ups as South Africa named a 21-member squad for their upcoming Test series in Pakistan.

South Africa are set to return to Pakistan after 14 years to play two Test matches in Karachi and Rawalpindi, starting on January 26. It will be followed by three T20 internationals in Lahore.

Experienced pacer Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius returned to the squad after skipping the series against Sri Lanka. Rabada had missed the rubber against the islanders due to a groin strain.

Among others, the opening duo of Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar and spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde were also named in the squad, which will be continued to be led by Quinton De Kock.

''Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons,'' convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang said in a statement.

Baartman claimed 82 first-class wickets from 28 matches with best match figures of 14/95 at an average of 26.84, while Dupavillon has featured in 59 matches, taking 189 wickets with best bowling figures 11/104 at an average of 23.88.

The duo, along with the rest of the team, will leave for Pakistan on January 15, followed by the T20 squad at a later date. ''The teams will travel commercially and enter into a period of quarantine in Karachi before commencing with training and intra-squad practice matches,'' CSA said.

South Africa squad: Quinton De Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf Du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie Van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Alviro Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarah Baartman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief says 'clear problem' poorer nations not getting COVID-19 vaccines yet

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday there is a clear problem that low- and middle-income countries are not yet receiving supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.Rich countries have the majority of the supply, WHO director-general...

Deutsche Bank to agree to pay $100 mln over bribery charges- NYT

Germanys Deutsche Bank is expected to agree to pay more than 100 million to settle charges related to allegedly violating anti-bribery laws as it tried to win business in places like China, The New York Times reported on Friday.Deutsche Ban...

TN govt withdraws nod for 100 per cent occupancy in theatres

The Tamil Nadu government on Fridaycancelled its order permitting 100 per cent occupancy in movietheatres and said the capacity shall be restricted to 50 percent.Days after allowing full capacity in cinemas followingrepresentations from the...

Singhu Border: Sewadars come from Panchkula, do fogging to keep dengue at bay

Armed with shiny spraying machines, a group of volunteers from a famous Sikh shrine in Panchkula have come to the main farmers protest site, straddling a Delhi-Haryana border where they did extensive anti-dengue fogging on Friday to disinfe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021