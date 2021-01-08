Uncapped Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman included in SA squad for Pakistan Tests

Uncapped seamers Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman on Friday received maiden Test call-ups as South Africa named a 21-member squad for their upcoming Test series in Pakistan.

South Africa are set to return to Pakistan after 14 years to play two Test matches in Karachi and Rawalpindi, starting on January 26. It will be followed by three T20 internationals in Lahore.

Experienced pacer Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius returned to the squad after skipping the series against Sri Lanka. Rabada had missed the rubber against the islanders due to a groin strain.

Among others, the opening duo of Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar and spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde were also named in the squad, which will be continued to be led by Quinton De Kock.

''Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons,'' convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang said in a statement.

Baartman claimed 82 first-class wickets from 28 matches with best match figures of 14/95 at an average of 26.84, while Dupavillon has featured in 59 matches, taking 189 wickets with best bowling figures 11/104 at an average of 23.88.

The duo, along with the rest of the team, will leave for Pakistan on January 15, followed by the T20 squad at a later date. ''The teams will travel commercially and enter into a period of quarantine in Karachi before commencing with training and intra-squad practice matches,'' CSA said.

South Africa squad: Quinton De Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf Du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie Van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Alviro Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarah Baartman.

