Athletics-Olympic silver medallist Manyonga handed provisional suspension

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:32 IST
Athletics-Olympic silver medallist Manyonga handed provisional suspension

Olympic long jump silver medallist Luvo Manyonga has been provisionally suspended for anti-doping whereabouts failures, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday. The South African has been issued a notice of charge and could face up to two years suspension if found guilty, which would rule him out of the Olympic Games in Tokyo that are scheduled to start on July 23.

Manyonga won silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and is considered among the favourites for Tokyo, having also claimed World Championship gold in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

