Sports News Roundup: Spurs down Lakers, go 2-0 in L.A; Dominant 2nd quarter propels Trail Blazers past Timberwolves and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Spurs down Lakers, go 2-0 in L.A.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the host Los Angeles Lakers 118-109 on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan, who managed just six points in San Antonio's win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, had 19 points and eight assists, Dejounte Murray contributed 18 points and eight boards and Rudy Gay had 15 points for the Spurs, who snapped the Lakers' four-game winning streak. Patty Mills finished with 10 points.

Dominant 2nd quarter propels Trail Blazers past Timberwolves

Damian Lillard scored 39 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished seven assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers cruised to a 135-117 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. C.J. McCollum added 20 points for the Trail Blazers, and Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and seven rebounds. Portland (4-4) snapped a two-game skid and posted its highest-scoring effort of the season.

Athletics-Olympic silver medallist Manyonga handed provisional suspension

Olympic long jump silver medallist Luvo Manyonga has been provisionally suspended for anti-doping whereabouts failures, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday. The South African has been issued a notice of charge and could face up to two years suspension if found guilty, which would rule him out of the Olympic Games in Tokyo that are scheduled to start on July 23.

Tennis-Belgian Flipkens retires in Abu Dhabi after freak ankle injury

Belgian Kirsten Flipkens retired against top-seeded American Sofia Kenin at the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi after suffering a freak left ankle injury during the second round match on Friday. Flipkens jumped to play a return against Australian Open champion Kenin, who was serving to level the match at 5-7 5-4, and rolled her ankle when she landed against an advertising board behind the baseline.

Cycling-Tour champion Pogacar and UAE Emirates mates first team to get COVID-19 vaccine

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and his UAE Emirates team mates has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a training camp in Abu Dhabi, the team said on Friday. "The riders and staff of the Tour de France 2020 winning team UAE Team Emirates have taken the UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention approved COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm CNBG," UAE Emirates said in a statement.

Fifth-seed Tommy Paul rolls to opening win at Delray Beach

Fifth-seeded Tommy Paul registered five aces on Thursday while cruising to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over South Korean Ji Sung Nam in the first round of the Delray Beach Open in Florida. Paul will next face fellow American Sebastian Korda, who notched a 6-4, 6-4 victory over South Korea's Soon Woo Kwon. Sixth-seeded Sam Querrey also advanced, beating Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4 in a clash of Americans.

Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Wisconsin tops Indiana in 2 OTs

D'Mitrik Trice had 21 points and seven assists, Tyler Wahl made two clutch 3-pointers and No. 8 Wisconsin outlasted Indiana in double overtime 80-73 in Big Ten play at Madison, Wis., on Thursday. Nate Reuvers contributed 14 points and six rebounds for Wisconsin (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten), while Wahl added 12 points and Micah Potter chipped in 10.

Jaguars interview Urban Meyer to become head coach

Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer will interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to multiple reports, Meyer is set for a Friday interview with Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

Report: Three Celtics players facing 7-day quarantine

The Boston Celtics said starting center Tristan Thompson and backup big men Robert Williams III and Grant Williams will miss Friday night's game against the Washington Wizards due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. According to a report by The Athletic, all three are facing a seven-day quarantine.

NBA-'We live in two Americas', LeBron James says, after Capitol siege

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said the violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol showed that there were "two Americas". Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)