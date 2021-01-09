Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India 180-4 at lunch on day three of third test

Cheteshwar Pujara had ground out 42 runs from 144 balls at the break and will resume his 38-run partnership with Rishabh Pant, who was 29 not out, in the second session. The tourists resumed on 96-2 looking to bat through a sunny day at Sydney Cricket Ground and overhaul Australia's first-innings tally of 338.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-01-2021 07:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 07:21 IST
Cricket-India 180-4 at lunch on day three of third test

Australia removed Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari in the opening session to leave India on 180 for four at lunch on the third day of the third test on Saturday, still 158 runs in arrears. Cheteshwar Pujara had ground out 42 runs from 144 balls at the break and will resume his 38-run partnership with Rishabh Pant, who was 29 not out, in the second session.

The tourists resumed on 96-2 looking to bat through a sunny day at Sydney Cricket Ground and overhaul Australia's first-innings tally of 338. Precision bowling made life difficult for the Indian batsmen, however, and skipper Rahane had added 17 runs to his tally - six of them from one mighty heave over long-on - when he chopped on a Pat Cummins fizzer for 22.

Vihari had scored four runs from 38 deliveries when he took off for an optimistic single, only for Josh Hazlewood to scoop up the ball and shy the stumps from mid-off with the batsman well short of the crease. It was a spectacular piece of fielding from the big paceman to match Friday's effort from India's Ravindra Jadeja, who ran out Steve Smith for 131 to end Australia's innings.

The hard-fought series is tied 1-1 after the first two tests in Adelaide and Melbourne with the final clash scheduled to start in Brisbane next week. Cricket Australia are pressing ahead with plans to conclude the series at the Gabba despite reports of concerns in the India camp over what level of quarantine they will be forced to endure in Brisbane, which went into three days of lockdown on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter deletes new Trump tweets on @POTUS, suspends campaign account

Twitter Inc on Friday deleted new tweets posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on official government account POTUS and suspended the account of his presidential campaign, after booting his personal account off the platform permanently.Trum...

Veteran Quiroz earns 2nd career ATP Tour win at Delray Beach

Qualifier Roberto Quiroz overcame a shaky stretch in the first set to beat American Noah Rubin 7-6 1, 6-3 in the opening round of the Delray Beach Open.Quiroz led 5-3, lost serve twice and then rallied, dominating the tiebreaker on Friday. ...

Judge blocks dramatic overhaul of U.S. asylum system from taking effect

A U.S. federal judge in California on Friday blocked the Trump administration from implementing a new rule that would have dramatically reshaped the U.S. asylum system and restricted asylum eligibility for immigrants seeking refuge in the U...

Soccer-Duff steps down from Ireland coaching role

Former Chelsea winger Damien Duff has stepped down from his role as one of Irelands assistant coaches, the countrys football association FAI said. The 41-year-old, who was capped 100 times by Ireland, was appointed to manager Stephen Kennys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021