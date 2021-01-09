Left Menu
Bayern Munich squanders 2-goal lead to lose to Gladbach 3-2

The goal was initially flagged offside, but a VAR review showed Hofmann was behind Niklas Sle when Stindl played him through.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 09-01-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 08:16 IST
Bayern Munich's defensive frailties finally took their toll as Borussia Mönchengladbach came from two goals down to beat the Bundesliga leader 3-2.

Jonas Hofmann scored twice and Florian Neuhaus provided the bow as Gladbach dealt Bayern just its second defeat in 15 games on Friday.

Bayern conceded first in each of its previous eight league games but recovered to lose none.

Coach Hansi Flick was determined for his team to make a good start and Bayern was given an opening early on when Neuhaus was penalized through VAR for handball in the penalty area.

Robert Lewandowski duly converted the penalty in the 20th minute, consequently also ending Bayern's habit of conceding the first goal.

Leon Goretzka then won the ball in midfield, played a one-two with Leroy Sané, and doubled Bayern's lead in the 26th.

But the defending champions' issues hadn't gone away, as Hofmann showed when he beat the visitors' offside trap to score after a brilliant through ball from Lars Stindl.

Stindl won the ball from Joshua Kimmich to set up Hofmann just before halftime. The goal was initially flagged offside, but a VAR review showed Hofmann was behind Niklas Süle when Stindl played him through. Hofmann had plenty of time to pick his spot and he stayed cool before slotting the ball inside the left post.

Süle was again at fault when Gladbach got its third goal in the 49th, when his wayward pass was intercepted by Hofmann, who played a one-two with Breel Embolo before laying the ball off for Neuhaus, who let fly inside the top-right corner.

