ISL 7: NorthEast United needs to learn from its mistakes, says Nus

After suffering a defeat against Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United's coach Gerard Nus that he wanted his players to learn from their mistakes to progress ahead in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 09-01-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 09:37 IST
NorthEast United FC head coach Gerard Nus (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a defeat against Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United's coach Gerard Nus that he wanted his players to learn from their mistakes to progress ahead in the Indian Super League (ISL). Hyderabad FC piled further misery on NorthEast United, extending the Highlanders' winless run to six games with a thumping 4-2 win in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday. Hyderabad settled the tie in their favour in the second half through late goals from substitute Liston Colaco (85', 90').

"The first half was great, there was a desire to come back. We have to score more, simple as that. We kept creating chances and then conceded easy goals," said Nus during the post-match press conference. Hyderabad took the lead through goals from Aridane Santana (3') and Joel Chianese (36') before a penalty from Federico Gallego (45') and Benjamin Lambot's (45') strike helped NEUFC draw parity before the break.

NorthEast United is now winless in their last six matches. Their last triumph had come against East Bengal on December 5. "Here we are, a group of mature players, we need to learn from the mistakes. It is a test of character. It is about to analyze, get good rest and recover. I don't think about the table too much. We have 10 more games so a lot of games and chances to come back stronger. We are the only team that beat the best team in the league Mumbai City. In many games, we deserved to win," said Nus.

"There are many reasons to choose one starting lineup over another. Sometimes it is about injuries, about opponents and how we can hurt them. Why we didn't get the result might not be because the plan was not the right one," he added. NorthEast United is currently placed at the seventh position in the ISL points table with 11 points from 10 matches. The side will next take on Bengaluru FC on Tuesday. (ANI)

