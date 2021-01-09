Left Menu
Fosu-Mensah set for Man Utd exit, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be allowed to leave the club.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 09-01-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 11:44 IST
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be allowed to leave the club. The Dutch defender joined United from Ajax's academy as a 16-year-old in 2014. He made his debut two years later as a substitute against Arsenal in February 2016 - a game which saw Marcus Rashford score twice on his Premier League debut.

However, unlike Rashford, Fosu-Mensah has been unable to break into the side on a regular basis, making just 29 further appearances in the intervening five years. "I'm not sure if Timo is going to stay or [if] he's going to take an option now. He's not played enough, so of course, he's been allowed to speak to clubs, with a view to leaving now in January. It's difficult when you've got good players, talented players, and you can't give them game time. He's now at the stage where he needs to go and play again," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"It might be [at the] end of January, or it might be in the summer that he finds somewhere else. So he's working hard, Tim, he's ready for a move for any club that he feels ready for," he added. During his stint with the Red Devils, the defender has spent time out on loan at Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Fosu-Mensah, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is likely to be one of a number of players allowed to leave Manchester United this month as Solskjaer continues to rebuild his squad. The Norwegian has already confirmed that Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo can leave, either in January or when their contracts expire in the summer. (ANI)

Fiscal deficit to be 7.5 pc of GDP during current fiscal: Experts

Indias fiscal deficit is expected to be around 7.5 per cent of the GDP for the current fiscal owing to moderation in revenue collection due to the COVID-19 crisis, experts said. This would be a 100 per cent jump from the Budget estimate of ...

