Ind vs Aus: We are going to make it as hard as possible for Pujara, says Cummins

Cheteshwar Pujara was the batting mainstay when the two sides locked horns Down Under in 2018-19, but in the ongoing series the batsman has been struggling against Australia's pace battery, especially Pat Cummins. The right-handed batsman has been dismissed four times by Cummins in the ongoing Test series and the pacer has made it clear that there won't be any bed of roses for the Pujara in the remaining battles.

"The one today I got a bit of assistance from the pitch, it seemed to jump up a little bit. And he is someone, we know we have to bowl a lot," Cummins told the media during the virtual press conference at the end of the third day's action at the SCG. "We got our head around that this series, for him to score runs, we are going to make it as hard as possible, and whether he bats for 200-300 balls, we would just try and bowl good ball after good ball, challenge both sides of his bat, and fortunately, so far it has worked," he added.

Earlier, Pujara said that the delivery from Cummins that dismissed him is one of the best balls bowled in the ongoing series. India's number three, who registered his slowest fifty in Test cricket on day three, also said that he needs to go about his job in the manner he knows. "We are trying our best, but sometimes Pat Cummins has a better idea, sometimes he has bowled some of the unplayable deliveries, for example, the ball which I got, if there was any other batter, I felt that was the best ball of this series, sometimes you have to accept it, we are trying our best as a batting unit. It is not just about him, it is important to bat well as a unit," said Pujara while replying to an ANI query during the virtual press conference.

"I have got out against him four times but some of them were really good balls, we need to respect that, overall I am confident about my batting, I would rather focus on the things I need to as a batsman rather than put too much pressure on him getting me out. The way I was batting today, I was really confident. The way I got out today, I have to accept that. I could not have done anything better, I would rather focus on the things I need to do as a batsman. I just have to bat in the manner I know to bat, even as a batting unit, you need to build partnerships and bat well as a unit," he added. India's middle and lower-order failed to deliver and the visitors were bowled out for 244 in the second session and Australia took a 197-run lead by stumps on the third day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)