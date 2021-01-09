Left Menu
Rugby-French sports ministry asks rugby league to postpone games against British clubs amid COVID-19 crisis

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:55 IST
The French sports ministry is recommending that the French rugby league postpone games against British clubs amid the COVID-19 crisis, it said in a statement to Reuters on Saturday. "The Sports Ministry is writing this weekend to the National Rugby League (LNR) to invite it to postpone the next matches including French clubs (against British clubs), in accordance with the wishes expressed by several professional French rugby clubs over the last few days," the ministry wrote.

A source within the LNR told Reuters that it would follow recommendations from the ministry.

