NBA roundup: LeBron James, Lakers edge Bulls

LeBron James had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 117-115 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Friday. Montrezl Harrell contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers, who played without Anthony Davis (left adductor strain). Dennis Schroder also scored 17, while Wesley Matthews had 14 points and Markieff Morris added 11. Kurt Warner says he tested positive for COVID-19

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL Network studio analyst Kurt Warner announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. .".. Bummed I won't be in studio w/my guys on NFL Gameday Morning bc I have recently tested positive for Covid... I'm doing well, going through protocols & hope to be back in studio next weekend!" Warner posted on Twitter. Olympics: High-risk people must get priority over athletes for vaccine - Wiebe

Canada's Olympic wrestling champion Erica Wiebe has said frontline workers and vulnerable people should be prioritised over Olympic athletes for the novel coronavirus vaccine. Senior Olympics official Dick Pound said on Friday athletes should be given priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine so the Tokyo Games can go ahead as scheduled from July 23. Penguins cancel practice out of concern for COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Penguins canceled their training camp practice and scrimmage on Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns. The team said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19." Report: Celtics F Jayson Tatum in quarantine

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum will spend the next 10 to 14 days in quarantine as part of the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, according to The Athletic. It was not clear whether Tatum had tested positive or had been deemed a close contact. Alpine skiing: American Ford taken to hospital after heavy crash

American skier Tommy Ford was flown to a hospital after suffering a heavy crash in a World Cup giant slalom at Adelboden, Switzerland on Saturday. Ford, with one giant slalom win in 12 seasons on the World Cup circuit, crashed three gates from the finish after going wide into rough snow beside the course and landing on his head. Serena, Osaka to join top men in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will join Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in playing a pre-Australian Open warm-up exhibition in Adelaide after serving their quarantine in the South Australian city, Tennis Australia (TA) said on Saturday. The "A Day at the Drive" event will take place at the city's Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Jan. 29, a week before the delayed Grand Slam gets underway at Melbourne Park. German Zverev splits with coach Ferrer ahead of new season

German Alexander Zverev will head into the 2021 season looking for a new coach after splitting with Spaniard David Ferrer, the world number seven confirmed on social media. Zverev added former world number three Ferrer to his coaching team around the middle of 2020 and reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open, where he went down to Dominic Thiem after winning the first two sets. Report: Jordan Spieth visits Butch Harmon for swing advice

Jordan Spieth reportedly met with noted coach Butch Harmon as the 27-year-old attempts to regain his form. Spieth, who has dropped to No. 84 in the official world golf rankings, is still with longtime coach Cameron McCormick. However, he recently worked with Harmon for validation "that he is on the right path" with his swing changes, according to Golf Digest. NBA-'We live in two Americas', LeBron James says, after Capitol siege

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said the violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol showed that there were "two Americas". Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

