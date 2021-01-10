Basketball-Lin signs G League contract with Santa Cruz Warriors

Left Menu
Jeremy Lin has signed for Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-21 season, the team said on Saturday. Lin spent the 2019-20 season with the Chinese Basketball Association's Beijing Ducks and guided them to the semi-finals before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers.

Jeremy Lin has signed for Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-21 season, the team said on Saturday. Lin spent the 2019-20 season with the Chinese Basketball Association's Beijing Ducks and guided them to the semi-finals before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers. He left the team in September.

The 32-year-old began his NBA career with the Warriors in 2010 before joining the New York Knicks, where his strong performance in the 2011-12 season gave rise to the term "Linsanity". Lin also had spells with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks and in 2019 became the first Asian-American to win an NBA Championship, doing so with the Toronto Raptors.

The G League will begin its season in February in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World near Orlando.

