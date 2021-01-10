Left Menu
Gambhir calls for 'permanent solution' against racial abuse

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said sending the guilty individuals out of the stadium is not enough while stressing that enforcing strict laws is the "permanent solution" against the racial abuse in cricket.

Gautam Gambhir (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava

Gambhir's remarks came after the touring team was subjected to racial abuse by a few individuals in the stands during the ongoing third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). "It's not at all acceptable. Racial abuse should not be there and racial abuse against anyone is not acceptable. Strict laws and strict actions should be there so that these things do not happen," Gambhir told ANI.

"Just taking crowds out of the stadium is not the solution. It happened in past and it may happen in the future till the time you don't have any permanent solution and strict action. Strict law is required and there should be a punishment for the same," he added. The Indian team on Saturday lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused Bumrah and Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test. The crowd did not stop on day four of the ongoing Pink Test as Siraj along with India skipper Ajinkya Rahane had a word with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding the unruly behaviour of the crowd.

Visuals on television indicated that there were some words spoken for Siraj who was fielding near the boundary rope. Both the umpires then had a word with each other and the police then asked a group of men to leave the stand. Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against the section of fans who hurled racial slurs at Indian pacers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. "Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket," said Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security in an official release.

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," he added. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also "strongly condemned" reported incidents of racism and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents. "Under the ICC Anti-Discrimination policy, Cricket Australia will now be required to investigate the issue and provide a report to the ICC on the incident and any action taken to ensure the issue has been dealt with appropriately," ICC said in a statement. (ANI)

