Soccer-Leeds stunned by fourth-tier Crawley in FA Cup

Leeds' Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa fielded a strong line-up for the trip to West Sussex but League Two Crawley, a non-league club until nine years ago, produced the biggest upset of the round. Nick Tsaroulla stunned the Yorkshire side in the 50th minute with a superb individual goal as he wriggled free of his marker and burst goalwards before drilling the ball into the far corner.

Soccer-Leeds stunned by fourth-tier Crawley in FA Cup
Premier League Leeds United suffered a shock 3-0 defeat by fourth-tier Crawley Town in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Nick Tsaroulla stunned the Yorkshire side in the 50th minute with a superb individual goal as he wriggled free of his marker and burst goalwards before drilling the ball into the far corner. Three minutes later Ashley Nadesan doubled the advantage, breaking into the box on the right and driving a low shot which Leeds keeper Kiko Casilla failed to keep out at his near post.

The third came when Nadesan's low drive was saved by Casilla at close-range but Jordan Tannicliffe pounced to smash the ball home.

