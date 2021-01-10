Soccer-Birthday boy Mount scores as Chelsea thrash Morecambe
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount scored on his 22nd birthday as Frank Lampard's side eased to a 4-0 victory over fourth-tier Morecambe in their FA Cup third-round tie on Sunday.Reuters | London | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:57 IST
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount scored on his 22nd birthday as Frank Lampard's side eased to a 4-0 victory over fourth-tier Morecambe in their FA Cup third-round tie on Sunday. Mount gave Chelsea an early lead at Stamford Bridge with a fierce shot from 25 yards, leaving Morecambe goalkeeper Mark Halstead with no chance.
Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored his first goal in two months with a simple tap-in from Kai Havertz's knockdown shortly before halftime. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Havertz also got their names on the scoresheet in the second half as Chelsea secured their first win in four games in all competitions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Havertz
- FA Cup
- Mount
- Timo Werner
- Chelsea
- Mason Mount
ALSO READ
Avalanches kill 10 in mountainous area near Iran's capital
Alibaba's $10 bln buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
Arunachal's COVID-19 tally mounts to 16,696 with seven fresh cases
Losing to Arsenal a 'tough lesson' for Chelsea, says Mount
No relief from biting cold in Rajasthan, Mount Abu records minus 4.4 degrees C