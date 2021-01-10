Soccer-Birthday boy Mount scores as Chelsea thrash Morecambe

Left Menu
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount scored on his 22nd birthday as Frank Lampard's side eased to a 4-0 victory over fourth-tier Morecambe in their FA Cup third-round tie on Sunday.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount scored on his 22nd birthday as Frank Lampard's side eased to a 4-0 victory over fourth-tier Morecambe in their FA Cup third-round tie on Sunday. Mount gave Chelsea an early lead at Stamford Bridge with a fierce shot from 25 yards, leaving Morecambe goalkeeper Mark Halstead with no chance.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored his first goal in two months with a simple tap-in from Kai Havertz's knockdown shortly before halftime. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Havertz also got their names on the scoresheet in the second half as Chelsea secured their first win in four games in all competitions.

