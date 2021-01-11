Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: LaMelo Ball youngest with triple-double in Hornets' win

Rookie LaMelo Ball had a triple-double, the youngest player in NBA history to do so, as the host Charlotte Hornets stretched their winning streak to three games by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday night. Terry Rozier scored 23 points and P.J. Washington added 22 points for Charlotte, which also defeated the Hawks in Atlanta on Wednesday. Report: Doug Pederson's future uncertain in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is set to meet with team owner Jeffrey Lurie again this week to discuss his future, ESPN reported Sunday. Despite missing the playoffs, Pederson had expressed confidence he'd return to coach the Eagles in 2021. But ESPN said Pederson's scheduled meeting last Tuesday with Lurie "did not go well." NFL roundup: Bills earn first postseason win since 1995

Josh Allen passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and the second-seeded Bills recorded its first playoff victory since 1995 with a 27-24 win over the visiting and seventh-seeded Colts in an AFC wild-card game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, Dawson Knox also had a scoring reception and Tyler Bass kicked two field goals as Buffalo snapped a six-game postseason skid. The Bills' opponent in the divisional round will be determined on Sunday. Lamar Jackson runs into NFL record book

Quarterback Lamar Jackson etched his name in the NFL record book while leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 20-13 win over the host Tennessee Titans in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. "It feels great," Jackson told ESPN about his first playoff win in three attempts. "I'm happy we got it done." Report: Mavs close facility after Maxi Kleber tests positive

The Dallas Mavericks practice facility closed Sunday morning after forward Maxi Kleber tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN. It was the second positive test since Friday for the Mavericks. Sagan would choose Tour over Olympics

Triple world champion Peter Sagan will favour the Tour de France over the Olympics should he be forced to choose between the two flagship events of the 2021 season, the Slovak said on Sunday. Reports have said athletes may have to quarantine ahead of the Tokyo Games, and with the Tour finishing less than a week before the scheduled road race, cyclists could face a tough choice. 80% want Tokyo Games cancelled or delayed: Japanese survey

About 80% of people in Japan say this year's Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled or delayed as worries mount about a record surge in coronavirus cases across the country, a Kyodo News poll showed on Sunday. The survey found 35.3% want the Games to be cancelled and 44.8% favoured another delay. The world's biggest multi-sports event, postponed last year due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from July 23-Aug. 8 in the Japanese capital. Sunday night's Heat-Celtics game postponed

The NBA postponed Sunday night's game between the host Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Due to ongoing COVID-19 contact tracing, the league said Miami did not have the required eight available players to proceed with the game. Washington QB Alex Smith will take time to ponder NFL future

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith said he's going to take some time to ponder his future in the game. Smith made an inspirational recovery from a devastating compound fracture suffered in a game against the Houston Texans in November 2018 -- one that required 17 surgeries to treat the injury and a life-threatening infection -- to lead Washington's charge to the playoffs in 2020, but a calf injury kept him out of Saturday's wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thomas apologizes after using anti-gay slur at Sentry

World number three Justin Thomas said he was deeply apologetic after using a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday. Thomas, the defending champion at the $6.7 million event, missed a five-foot putt on the fourth hole after which he uttered the slur which was picked up by a television microphone.

