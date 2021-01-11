Cricket-India bat through final day to snatch Sydney draw

Cricket-India bat through final day to snatch Sydney drawReuters | Sydney | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:44 IST
India batted through the final day to snatch a dramatic draw in the third test against Australia on Monday, leaving an engrossing series tied at 1-1 heading into the final match in Brisbane.
The tourists had resumed at Sydney Cricket Ground on 98-2 chasing an unlikely victory target of 407 and defied the Australian bowlers to finish on 334 for five.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Australian
- Australia
- Brisbane