Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs send match shirts to Marine

Players of eighth-tier Marine may have been denied the chance to swap jerseys with their Tottenham Hotspur counterparts following their 5-0 FA Cup defeat on Sunday but they can look forward to a delivery of new shirts courtesy of the Premier League club.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:33 IST
Soccer-Spurs send match shirts to Marine

Players of eighth-tier Marine may have been denied the chance to swap jerseys with their Tottenham Hotspur counterparts following their 5-0 FA Cup defeat on Sunday but they can look forward to a delivery of new shirts courtesy of the Premier League club. The British government has allowed elite sports to continue despite the country being placed into lockdown amid a surge in COVID-19 cases but players cannot hug each other to celebrate goals or swap shirts, to limit the spread of the virus.

"The players are unable to swap shirts after the game due to COVID protocols, so we've provided @MarineAFC with a whole set of fresh match shirts as a souvenir of today's historic match," Tottenham said on Twitter. Marine, who play in the Northern Premier League, Division One North West and are 161 places below Tottenham in the English football pyramid, said they had sold 30,697 virtual tickets to the game at 10 pounds each.

Cash-strapped Marine's hopes of generating revenue through the turnstiles were dashed when the Merseyside region was placed in Tier 3 of Britain's COVID-19 restrictions, forcing the game to be played without supporters. "The Cup run has been a lifesaver for us financially for where we are in non-league. There has been no help for teams in step three and below," Marine manager Neil Young said.

"The run... I'm very proud of, you look at the teams we've played and we have beaten home and away. It is past our wildest dreams to bring Tottenham to Marine. I wish we could have done more."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reportedly reunite with royals for first time since 'Megxit'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reunite publicly with the royal family this spring for the first time since they gave up their titles, according to a report. Page Six quoted Sunday Times as reporting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ...

SolarWinds hackers linked to known Russian spying tools, investigators say

The group behind a global cyber-espionage campaign discovered last month deployed malicious computer code with links to spying tools previously used by suspected Russian hackers, researchers said on Monday.Investigators at Moscow-based cybe...

Vidhu Vinod Chopra pens book on life, cinema

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra will come out with a book later this month in which he speaks to his long-time collaborator and scriptwriter Abhijat Joshi about his journey.Publishers Penguin said the book provides a glimpse into the mind, met...

Kazakh ruling party sweeps vote criticised as uncompetitive

Early data suggested the Nur Otan party headed by Kazakhstans former president Nursultan Nazarbayev has won a landslide victory in Sundays parliamentary election, although Western observers say the vote as uncompetitive.Such a result was wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021