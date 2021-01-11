Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Diaz says winner Ibrahimovic gives AC Milan title dream

The best must be yet to come, we’re all doing well and I’m also feeling great." Veteran Swedish striker Ibrahimovic marked his return from injury against Torino, coming off the bench for the final five minutes in his first appearance since Nov. 22. The 39-year-old has had a transformative impact on Milan’s form since returning for a second spell at the club in January 2020 and is their top scorer this season with 10 goals in seven league games.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:52 IST
Soccer-Diaz says winner Ibrahimovic gives AC Milan title dream

AC Milan’s impressive form and the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic mean they can dream of winning a first Serie A title in a decade, according to Spanish playmaker Brahim Diaz. Diaz, who joined the Italians on loan from Real Madrid in the close season, played a key part in Milan’s 2-0 win over Torino on Saturday by setting up one goal and winning a penalty for the other.

The victory, and Inter Milan’s subsequent 2-2 draw at AS Roma, left Stefano Pioli’s side three points clear at the top of the standings after 17 games. "We are Milan, that word alone is enough to understand that we always want to win," Diaz told Sky Sports.

"We can dream, we are a very united group and want to do great things together. The best must be yet to come, we’re all doing well and I’m also feeling great." Veteran Swedish striker Ibrahimovic marked his return from injury against Torino, coming off the bench for the final five minutes in his first appearance since Nov. 22.

The 39-year-old has had a transformative impact on Milan’s form since returning for a second spell at the club in January 2020 and is their top scorer this season with 10 goals in seven league games. "Ibrahimovic is a player who makes the difference," Diaz said.

"He shares his great experience with us and now that he’s back we will do great things. "He has a winner’s mentality and compels you to always give everything, he wants the best from all of us every day."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two made-in-India COVID vaccines more cost-effective than others in world: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the two already approved made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines are more cost-effective than any other in the world and have been developed as per the countrys needs.Interacting with chief ministers of a...

Facebook takes down Ugandan accounts ahead of election

Facebook has taken down a network in Uganda linked to the countrys ministry of information for using fake and duplicate accounts to post ahead of this weeks presidential election, the U.S. social media giant said on Monday. Ugandans vote on...

Country staring at food crisis, famine because of BJP: Mamata

The country is staring ata food crisis and famine because of the adamant approach ofthe BJP to the continued agitation by farmers for withdrawalof the three new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee said on Monday.She also ca...

Steinmetz trial on corruption charges opens in Geneva

Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz went on trial in a Geneva court on Monday on corruption and forgery charges linked to mining concessions in the West African nation of Guinea.Steinmetz was indicted in August 2019 by a Geneva prosecutor wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021