Golf-R&A says no plans to hold championships at Trump-owned Turnberry

Golf governing body the R&A has said it will not stage any championships at the Donald Trump-owned Turnberry golf course, hours after the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster was stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship by the PGA of America.

"We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future," R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement https://www.randa.org/en/news/2021/01/turnberry-statement. "We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances."

Turnberry, in South Ayrshire, Scotland, has hosted the Open Championship on four previous occasions. The PGA of America said earlier that its board had voted to terminate an agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster, which is also owned by the U.S President.

In a video posted on the organisation's website, PGA of America President Jim Richerson said hosting the tournament at the course in New Jersey would tarnish their image. He did not disclose a replacement venue. "It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver our many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission."

A representative for the Trump Organization said they were "incredibly disappointed" with the PGA of America's decision. "We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America ... This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement," the representative said.

"As an organisation we have invested many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster. "We will continue to promote the game of golf on every level and remain focused on operating the finest golf courses anywhere in the world."

The decisions come after Trump exhorted thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress met to certify his defeat to Joe Biden, prompting chaos in which crowds breached the building and forced the evacuation of both chambers. Five people died in the rampage by Trump's backers after a fiery speech denouncing the Nov. 3 election results by the Republican president.

