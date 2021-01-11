Left Menu
BBL: Mitchell Marsh extends contract with Perth Scorchers

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has re-signed a four-year deal with Perth Scorchers, the club confirmed on Monday.

11-01-2021
BBL: Mitchell Marsh extends contract with Perth Scorchers
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (Image: Perth Scorchers' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has re-signed a four-year deal with Perth Scorchers, the club confirmed on Monday. Marsh officially put pen to paper on a contract extension and is set to play at least 14 seasons in orange.

A destructive middle-order batter and imposing pace bowler, Marsh has the capacity to influence matches in both innings and regularly returns high-impact performances. "I'm thrilled to be re-committing to the Scorchers for the next four BBL seasons. I'm a very proud West Australian, I love representing the Scorchers and playing in front of our home crowds in Perth," Marsh said in an official statement.

"We've been a very successful club over a long period of time, the support we get from our fans is incredible, so it was an easy decision to sign on for another four years," he added. Marsh has been in blistering home-town form for Perth and was at his destructive best in a Player of the Match performance against the Sydney Sixers last week.

He blasted an unbeaten 57 runs from 27 deliveries, including two brutal sixes to go with a tidy 1-12 with the ball. Scorchers Head Coach Adam Voges said," It's great for our club that Mitch has committed his future to the Scorchers. He's an important player and we've seen over the past couple of games how much influence he has in matches.

"We know how proud and passionate Mitch is about playing for the Scorchers, he brings a wealth of talent and experience to our team and is a much-loved member of our squad." Marsh recently surpassed his brother Shaun Marsh as the Scorchers all-time leading run-scorer, he's clubbed 1,632 runs at an average of 38.85, and has 22 wickets to his name. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

