Soccer-Juve's Dybala to miss Inter clash through injury

Argentina international Dybala was forced off during Sunday's 3-1 win over Sassuolo and will miss the key clash against second-placed Inter Milan at San Siro on Sunday. "Dybala underwent diagnostic tests at J Medical this morning, which revealed a low-grade lesion of the medial collateral ligament of the left knee with a recovery time of approximately 15-20 days," said a club statement.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:27 IST
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala will be out for two to three weeks with a knee injury but Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa have avoided serious issues, the Serie A champions said on Monday. Argentina international Dybala was forced off during Sunday's 3-1 win over Sassuolo and will miss the key clash against second-placed Inter Milan at San Siro on Sunday.

"Dybala underwent diagnostic tests at J Medical this morning, which revealed a low-grade lesion of the medial collateral ligament of the left knee with a recovery time of approximately 15-20 days," said a club statement. But there was better news on U.S. midfielder McKennie and Italy winger Chiesa, who also suffered knocks during the victory over Sassuolo in Turin.

"The examinations to which McKennie and Chiesa have been subjected have instead ruled out injuries and therefore their conditions will be evaluated day-by-day," the statement added. Juve are four points behind Inter and seven adrift of leaders AC Milan with a game in hand on both sides.

Coach Andrea Pirlo will be without Dybala for Wednesday's Coppa Italia last 16 tie at home to Genoa plus the trip to Inter and the Supercoppa Italiana final with Napoli on Jan. 20. The 27-year-old Argentine is also likely to miss subsequent league games against Bologna and Sampdoria, but could return for the home match with AS Roma on Feb. 6.

