Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Cardiff defender Bamba diagnosed with cancer, undergoing chemotherapy

However, the Ivorian saw his 2018-19 season curtailed by a knee ligament tear in March as Cardiff finished 18th and dropped back into the Championship.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 02:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 02:06 IST
Soccer-Cardiff defender Bamba diagnosed with cancer, undergoing chemotherapy

Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer in the lymphatic system, and has started a course of chemotherapy treatment, the second-tier Championship club announced on Monday. Bamba, 35, has been used sparingly as a substitute in the league this season and made his last appearance in December in a 3-2 win over Birmingham City when he came on in stoppage time.

"Universally admired by team mates, staff and supporters in the Welsh capital, Sol has begun his battle in typically positive spirits and will continue to be an integral part of the Bluebirds family," the club said in a statement https://www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk/news/club-statement-sol-bamba. "During treatment, Sol will support his team mates at matches and our younger players within the academy, with whom he will continue his coaching development.⁣"

Bamba was a key player during Cardiff's Premier League promotion bid in 2017-18, playing in all 46 league games as they finished second and gained an automatic entry into the top flight. However, the Ivorian saw his 2018-19 season curtailed by a knee ligament tear in March as Cardiff finished 18th and dropped back into the Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia reports daily coronavirus record of 3,074 cases

Tunisia said on Monday it recorded 3,074 new confirmed coronavirus cases, a record since the start of the pandemic, as intensive care units in most public hospitals reached maximum capacity. Coronavirus cases have been rising fast in Tunisi...

REUTERS NEXT-Warming Arctic at the frontier of climate insight and risk, experts say

The environmental transformation happening in the Arctic is key to understanding the potential global impacts of climate change, an Alaska Native leader and a polar explorer told the Reuters Next conference on Monday. With climate change wa...

FBI warns of armed protests ahead of inauguration

The FBI has warned of possible armed protests being planned for Washington, D.C., and at all 50 U.S. state capitals in the run-up to President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration on Jan. 20, a federal law enforcement source said on Monday. Faced ...

Trump returns Cuba to U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism

The Trump administration on Monday announced it was returning Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to revive Obama-era detente with Havana. Just ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021