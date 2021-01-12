Soccer-Canada to play in 2021 SheBelieves Cup

Canada will play in next month's SheBelieves Cup alongside Brazil, Japan and hosts United States, the country's soccer governing body said on Monday. Canada are participating in the SheBelieves Cup for the first time after 2019 champions England pulled out of the Feb. 18-24 tournament due to "uncertainties" around the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the U.S.

"The SheBelieves Cup gives us the opportunity to face some of the top football teams in the world in a tournament setting," head coach Bev Priestman said in a statement https://www.canadasoccer.com/news/canada-soccers-womens-national-team-to-play-in-the-2021-shebelieves-cup-in-february. "It will be a great opportunity to get ourselves ready for the Tokyo Olympic Games, facing different styles of play and tight turnarounds."

The U.S. have won the invitational round-robin tournament three times, most recently in 2020.

