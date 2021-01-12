Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Canada to play in 2021 SheBelieves Cup

Canada are participating in the SheBelieves Cup for the first time after 2019 champions England pulled out of the Feb. 18-24 tournament due to "uncertainties" around the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the U.S. "The SheBelieves Cup gives us the opportunity to face some of the top football teams in the world in a tournament setting," head coach Bev Priestman said in a statement https://www.canadasoccer.com/news/canada-soccers-womens-national-team-to-play-in-the-2021-shebelieves-cup-in-february.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 02:08 IST
Soccer-Canada to play in 2021 SheBelieves Cup
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Canada will play in next month's SheBelieves Cup alongside Brazil, Japan and hosts United States, the country's soccer governing body said on Monday. Canada are participating in the SheBelieves Cup for the first time after 2019 champions England pulled out of the Feb. 18-24 tournament due to "uncertainties" around the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the U.S.

"The SheBelieves Cup gives us the opportunity to face some of the top football teams in the world in a tournament setting," head coach Bev Priestman said in a statement https://www.canadasoccer.com/news/canada-soccers-womens-national-team-to-play-in-the-2021-shebelieves-cup-in-february. "It will be a great opportunity to get ourselves ready for the Tokyo Olympic Games, facing different styles of play and tight turnarounds."

The U.S. have won the invitational round-robin tournament three times, most recently in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump returns Cuba to U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism

The Trump administration on Monday announced it was returning Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to revive Obama-era detente with Havana. Just ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on virus fears, U.S. yields continue to climb

Stocks came off record highs on Monday partly on caution over rising coronavirus cases globally while elevated Treasury yields continued to support the dollar, which touched its highest since December against a basket of peers.Worldwide cor...

Trump returns Cuba to U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism

The Trump administration on Monday announced it was returning Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to revive Obama-era detente with Havana. Just ...

Soccer-Canada to play in 2021 SheBelieves Cup

Canada will play in next months SheBelieves Cup alongside Brazil, Japan and hosts United States, the countrys soccer governing body said on Monday. Canada are participating in the SheBelieves Cup for the first time after 2019 champions Engl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021