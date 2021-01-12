Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Trump rebuked by PGA of America, R&A after Capitol riot

Donald Trump was handed a stinging rebuke by the world of professional golf, with the PGA of America and the R&A both announcing they would shun two courses owned by the President in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump exhorted thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol last Wednesday as Congress met to certify his defeat to Joe Biden, prompting chaos in which crowds breached the building and forced the evacuation of both chambers. NBA roundup: Kawhi Leonard hits milestone in Clippers win

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, leading the host Los Angeles Clippers to a 130-127 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Leonard hit 14 of 22 shots, including 7 of 9 3-pointers, and made a 3-pointer in the third quarter to top 10,000 career points. Trump's planned Medal of Freedom for football coach Belichick stirs outcry in Boston

A plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to give Bill Belichick, the legendary coach of the New England Patriots, the Medal of Freedom this week has worried some fans that accepting it would tarnish the football team's franchise and wreck chances of rebuilding a dynasty that had its first losing season since 2000. Politico reported on Sunday night that Trump would bestow the highest civilian honor on Belichick. A person familiar with Trump's plans confirmed the report's accuracy. Doug Pederson out as Eagles head coach

Doug Pederson's fifth season as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles was also his last. Pederson is out as the Eagles coach, the team announced Monday. NBA-League says no plans to pause season as teams struggle to cope with COVID impact

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said it is not planning to temporarily halt the 2020-21 season, despite teams struggling to cope with the impact of rising COVID-19 cases and injuries. Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat was postponed because the Heat did not have the league-mandated eight players available after contact tracing protocols left them shorthanded. NBA-League postpones two more games citing health and safety protocols

Two more National Basketball Association (NBA) games have been postponed, the second and third delays announced in less than 24 hours, presenting an early challenge for the league as it looks to play beyond last season's "bubble" in the COVID-19 era. Monday's match-up between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks and the game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls slated for Tuesday were delayed after the league also halted Sunday's game between the Celtics and Miami Heat. Angering critics, Belarus' Lukashenko hugs world ice hockey boss

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya led calls on Monday for Belarus to be stripped of hosting this year's ice hockey world championship as President Alexander Lukashenko gave a warm welcome to the sport's governing body. Lukashenko hugged Rene Fasel, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), as they met in Minsk to discuss the May-June event. NFL roundup: Browns get 1st playoff win since '94 season

The visiting Cleveland Browns scored 14 seconds into the game and Kareem Hunt ran for two touchdowns Sunday en route to a 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild-card game. Cleveland plays next Sunday at Kansas City. The Browns, in their first playoff game since 2002, were without coach Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19, and assorted other coaches and players because of protocol related to the pandemic. 76ers fined $25K for violating injury reporting rules

The NBA has fined the Philadelphia 76ers $25,000 for violating rules governing injury reporting, the league announced Monday. The violation occurred when the 76ers failed to list guard Ben Simmons on the team's initial injury report for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Simmons did not play in the game. Top 25 roundup: Maryland stuns No. 12 Illinois

Darryl Morsell finished with a team-high 19 points to help short-handed Maryland upset No. 12 Illinois 66-63 on Sunday night in Big Ten play at Champaign, Ill. Donta Scott poured in 16 points for the Terrapins (7-6, 2-5 Big Ten), who also defeated then-No. 6 Wisconsin on Dec. 28. Aaron Wiggins finished with 12 points as Maryland persevered despite playing without Eric Ayala (team-best 14.0 points per game), who sat out with a groin injury.

