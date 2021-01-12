Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Palace say Eze went to QPR match without their knowledge

Crystal Palace said they had been unaware of Eberechi Eze's visit to former club Queens Park Rangers for their FA Cup clash with Fulham and that they will deal with "apparent lapses" after photos emerged of the winger at the stadium without a mask.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 10:13 IST
Soccer-Palace say Eze went to QPR match without their knowledge

Crystal Palace said they had been unaware of Eberechi Eze's visit to former club Queens Park Rangers for their FA Cup clash with Fulham and that they will deal with "apparent lapses" after photos emerged of the winger at the stadium without a mask. Eze was pictured sitting in the directors' box at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium while not wearing a mask and British media have reported the FA will investigate his visit.

"QPR have acknowledged they made a mistake in hosting Eberechi Eze in the directors' box ... without our knowledge," Palace said in a statement https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/2021/january/crystal-palace-statement-on-eberechi-eze on their website. "Whilst we recognise Eberechi's desire to support his former team mates, he accepts it was an error of judgment to attend the match.

"We were also concerned to see pictures of Eberechi not wearing a mask at certain moments and are speaking to him about these apparent lapses, which will be dealt with internally." It is not the first time a Palace player has landed in trouble for breaching COVID-19 protocols. Captain Luka Milivojevic apologised for breaching guidelines after attending a party on New Year's Eve.

The Premier League recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases last week amid growing pressure from managers to temporarily halt the season in which five top-flight matches have been postponed since December. Since the new Premier League season kicked off, 207 players and staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in 21 rounds of testing.

The government has allowed elite sport to continue despite the country being placed into strict lockdown amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. More than 81,960 people have died in the UK due to the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; Science must determine company climate targets and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later interferon may be helpful treatment after allThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronav...

Aethereus Consulting wins Salesforce 'APAC Partner of the Year Award 2020'

Pune Maharashtra India January 12 ANIPRNewswire Aethereus Consulting, with offices in USA and India, has won the SMB Implementation Partner of the Year - India award at the Salesforce APAC Partner of the Year Awards 2020 announced in Octobe...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show; Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Sex and the City stars, minus one, to appear in new showThree of the four stars of the popular HBO series Sex and the City will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same ...

Democratic drive to impeach Trump after Capitol siege speeds ahead

Democrats will give President Donald Trump one last chance on Tuesday to leave office days before his term expires or face an unprecedented second impeachment over his supporters deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.The Democratic-led ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021