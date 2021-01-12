Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-US player Harrison fined $3,000 for declining interview over wearing mask

But I'm an absolute safety hazard walking maskless through a restaurant." "Christian Harrison was fined $3,000 for declining the mandatory post-match on-court interview following his second round win over Cristian Garin on Saturday," the ATP said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 10:40 IST
Tennis-US player Harrison fined $3,000 for declining interview over wearing mask

American tennis player Christian Harrison has been fined $3,000 by the ATP after refusing to take part in a mandatory on-court interview at the Delray Beach Open in Florida as it required him to wear a mask. The qualifier, ranked 789th in the world, stunned top seed Cristian Garin of Chile 7-6(3) 6-2 on Saturday for his first victory against a top 50 player.

He decided not to wear a mask following his win and declined to be interviewed on court. The 26-year-old spoke out against wearing masks on social media last week saying: "Healthy enough to play 3 hour matches. But I'm an absolute safety hazard walking maskless through a restaurant."

"Christian Harrison was fined $3,000 for declining the mandatory post-match on-court interview following his second round win over Cristian Garin on Saturday," the ATP said in a statement. Harrison reached his maiden ATP semi-final by defeating Gianluca Mager 7-6(2) 6-4 at the event on Monday.

He wore a mask for the subsequent on-court interview and later said in an Instagram post he was not aware it was mandatory to wear one for TV interviews. He added that the ATP supervisor had told him that the fine would be rescinded if he appealed and promised to follow tournament rules even if he did not agree with them.

"It's not healthy to wear a mask in the hot sun for more time than absolutely necessary after a tough match. I was given the impression it was optional. I wasn't told I would be fined," he said in the post. "I was required to do a sit-down interview after the match with the same person which I agreed to and I did not have to wear a mask for it. It's not about safety to wear mask for TV to talk to a microphone with no one around.

"I don't support masking people for the sake of it for TV."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; Science must determine company climate targets and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later interferon may be helpful treatment after allThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronav...

Aethereus Consulting wins Salesforce 'APAC Partner of the Year Award 2020'

Pune Maharashtra India January 12 ANIPRNewswire Aethereus Consulting, with offices in USA and India, has won the SMB Implementation Partner of the Year - India award at the Salesforce APAC Partner of the Year Awards 2020 announced in Octobe...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show; Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Sex and the City stars, minus one, to appear in new showThree of the four stars of the popular HBO series Sex and the City will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same ...

Democratic drive to impeach Trump after Capitol siege speeds ahead

Democrats will give President Donald Trump one last chance on Tuesday to leave office days before his term expires or face an unprecedented second impeachment over his supporters deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.The Democratic-led ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021