Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sorry Siraj and Indian team, racism not acceptable: David Warner

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 12-01-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 11:20 IST
Sorry Siraj and Indian team, racism not acceptable: David Warner

Australian batting star David Warner on Tuesday condemned the racist slurs hurled at Indian players, particularly pacer Mohammed Siraj, during the third Test here and said such behaviour by the spectators was not acceptable. Siraj, on his maiden tour of Australia, and senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah were abused for two consecutive days by the crowd. Play was, in fact, halted on the fourth day for a few minutes after the Indian team complained to the umpires, which led to the expulsion of six spectators from the stands and an unreserved apology from Cricket Australia.

''I'd also like to say sorry to @mohammedsirajofficial and the Indian team as racism, and abuse is not in any way acceptable or tolerated anywhere at any time, and I would expect better from our home crowd,'' Warner said in an instagram post.

The Australian players had supported their Indian counterparts after the incidents with skipper Tim Paine even joining the Indian team huddle after Siraj's complaints on the fourth day of the drawn match.

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane said the abuse was hurtful.

About the match, Warner said it was great to be back after an injury kept him out of the first two games.

''It was great to be back out on the park again this week. Was not the ideal result for us but this is what Test cricket is all about. 5 days of tough cricket and well done to our guys for working as hard as we could...

''...congrats to India in the way they fought hard for the draw, and that's why we love this game, it's not easy. Move onto Brisbane now for the decider and what a place the Gabba is to play at,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; Science must determine company climate targets and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later interferon may be helpful treatment after allThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronav...

Aethereus Consulting wins Salesforce 'APAC Partner of the Year Award 2020'

Pune Maharashtra India January 12 ANIPRNewswire Aethereus Consulting, with offices in USA and India, has won the SMB Implementation Partner of the Year - India award at the Salesforce APAC Partner of the Year Awards 2020 announced in Octobe...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show; Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Sex and the City stars, minus one, to appear in new showThree of the four stars of the popular HBO series Sex and the City will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same ...

Democratic drive to impeach Trump after Capitol siege speeds ahead

Democrats will give President Donald Trump one last chance on Tuesday to leave office days before his term expires or face an unprecedented second impeachment over his supporters deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.The Democratic-led ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021