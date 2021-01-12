Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Pucovski suffers shoulder subluxation, doubtful for Gabba Test

Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday confirmed that opening batsman Will Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury in the Sydney Test and his participation in the fourth and final Test against India hangs in the balance.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:41 IST
Ind vs Aus: Pucovski suffers shoulder subluxation, doubtful for Gabba Test
Opening batsman Will Pucovski (Photo/ Cricket Australia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday confirmed that opening batsman Will Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury in the Sydney Test and his participation in the fourth and final Test against India hangs in the balance. "Australian opener Will Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury while diving in the field on day five of the third Test at the SCG yesterday. He will continue rest and rehabilitation over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness for the fourth Test match," CA said in an official release.

No additional players have been brought into the squad for the final match, CA said further. Pucovski had made his Test debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In his debut match, the opener went on to record scores of 64 and 8.

Batting out 258 balls with a fierce home team throwing everything it had up its sleeves is no mean feat. But the Indian duo of Vihari and R Ashwin stood ground and managed to do just that as they eked out a draw in what was nothing short of an action-packed fifth day. Batting out 131 overs -- the most India have batted in the fourth innings of a Test since 1980 -- showed exactly what Ashwin meant when he spoke about playing like true warriors at the end of the fourth day's play at the SCG.

A hamstring injury notwithstanding, Vihari hit an unbeaten 161-ball 23 while Ashwin hit 39 off 128 balls as the two defended away any hopes Australia had of registering a win. With an injured Ravindra Jadeja waiting in the pavilion, it was important for the two to ensure they saw India to the end and that is just what they did as the players shook hands with an over left. India and Australia will lock horns in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, beginning December 15. The hosts had won the first Test, while visitors came back strongly in the second Test, and currently, the series stands level at 1-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmaker Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal said she has tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down in a room with Republican lawmakers who refused to wear masks as President Donald Trumps supporters laid siege to the U.S Capitol. A Democ...

BRO continues snow clearing operations to facilitate troop movement in Ladakh

In the backdrop of tension at Line of Actual Control LAC and deployment of heavy troops, the Border Roads Organisation BRO is carrying out snow clearance operations at altitudes ranging from 16,500-18,000 feet amid freezing temperature with...

UK minister says local bike rides allowed after PM Johnson cycles across London

Britains policing minister Kit Malthouse said local cycle trips were acceptable under COVID-19 lockdown restrictions after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was criticised for riding to the Olympic Park in east London from Downing Street, a seve...

REUTERS NEXT-Facebook has no plans to lift Trump ban, Sandberg says

Facebook Incs operations chief Sheryl Sandberg said on Monday the worlds largest social network had no plans to lift its block on the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump. Sandberg, speaking during the Reuters Next conference, said she w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021