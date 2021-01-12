Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand Open: Sindhu, Praneeth lose on return to competition

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:50 IST
Thailand Open: Sindhu, Praneeth lose on return to competition
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

World champion P V Sindhu suffered a shock defeat on her return to international badminton, losing in three games to Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round of YONEX Thailand Open Super 1000 event here on Tuesday.

Months after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the international calendar, Sindhu, seeded sixth, returned to action with a 21-16 24-26 13-21 defeat to world no 18 Blichfeldt in a 74-minute battle.

The loss ended India's campaign in women's singles as the other contender Saina Nehwal was forced out after testing positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the tournament.

In men's singles, world No. 13 B Sai Praneeth too suffered a straight game loss to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen on his return to competition.

Frontrunner to represent India at the Olympics, Praneeth went down 16-21 10-21 to the world No. 15 Wangcharoen for only his second loss to the Thailand player.

Earlier in the day, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwik and Ashwini claimed a 21-11, 27-29, 21-16 win over the Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Widjaja.

However, the women's doubles pair of Ashwini and N Sikki Reddy couldn't cross the opening hurdle, going down 16-21 7-21 to fourth seeded Korean pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong.

Sindhu made a good start, opening up a 6-3 lead and never allowing her opponent to grab the advantage to take the opening game.

In the second game, the Indian once again moved ahead to an 11-8 advantage but the Danish girl came back strongly and turned the tables at 15-14. After a neck-and-neck battle, it was Blichfeldt, who showed better nerves to make a roaring comeback.

In the decider, Blichfeldt carried on the momentum of the second game and opened up a sizable 11-6 lead at the break. She kept exerting pressure on the Indian, moving to a 14-8 advantage.

Sindhu eventually handed a seven match-point advantage to Blichfeldt after finding the net and then hit wide as the Danish shuttler celebrated.

No coaches, managers or other personnel are allowed to attend the matches of the Indian players after Saina and HS Prannoy tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FIFA loses bid to disqualify special prosecutor investigating Infantino

Global soccer body FIFA has failed in its attempt to disqualify the special prosecutor named last year to handle an investigation into FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his dealings with Switzerlands former attorney general. Special prose...

'Darkest hour': BoE's Bailey sees UK economy in difficult times

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that Britains economy was facing its darkest hour, and played down suggestions that cutting interest rates below zero would be a straightforward way to boost growth.He said a resurgence...

Bengali feature film on Rohingya issue screened at KIFF

A Bengali feature film onRohingya issue was screened at the 26th Kolkata InternationalFilm Festival KIFF.The film Priyo Chinar Pata, Iti Segun Fire of TeakFlame of Chinar on a Rohingya refugee has been directed bydebutant director Kumar Cho...

Soccer-Brentford's next two Championship games postponed over COVID-19 cases

Brentfords next two second-tier Championship games have been postponed due to COVID-19 cases in their camp, the English Football League EFL said on Tuesday. Brentford said in a statement httpswww.brentfordfc.comnews2021januarybrentford-fc-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021