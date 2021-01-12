The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between North East United and Bengaluru FC. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD BUMRAHInjured Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test, Agarwal sustains knock in nets, Ashwin has back spasms Sydney, Jan 12 (PTI) The injury-ravaged Indian team was dealt another telling blow on Tuesday as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain.

SPO-VIRUS-BAD-2NDLD INDBadminton's Asia Leg: Saina out after testing COVID positive, Prannoy's sample gives conflicting results Bangkok, Jan 12 (PTI) Chaos gripped India's campaign at the Thailand Open with star shuttler Saina Nehwal forced out following a positive COVID-19 test, while HS Prannoy's participation hung in balance after his sample came out negative after a positive result in a bizarre turn of events. SPO-CRI-IND-BRISBANE-FACILITIESBCCI intervenes after Team India denied basic facilities in Brisbane hotel By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Indian cricket team, which landed in Brisbane for the fourth and final Test against Australia, was in for a shock on Tuesday as it was lodged at a hotel which ''lacked basic facilities'', prompting an intervention from the BCCI top brass.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGSKohli loses second spot to Smith in rankings for Test batsmen, Pujara moves up to 8th Dubai, Jan 12 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday pushed to the third spot by Australian batsman Steve Smith in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen but middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara gained two places to be number eight.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD PAINE'Paine'ful apologies: Aussie skipper says leadership wasn't good, ended up looking like fool Sydney, Jan 12 (PTI) Australian captain Tim Paine on Tuesday apologised for his on-field behaviour during the drawn third Test against India here, saying that his leadership wasn't good enough and he ended up ''looking like a fool'' by sledging Ravichandran Ashwin. SPO-CRI-PAINE-SMITHSmith wasn't scuffing Pant's guard mark, Indians would have complained if he did: Paine Sydney, Jan 12 (PTI) Australian skipper Tim Paine on Tuesday defended star batsman Steve Smith, who was accused of scuffing up the guard mark of Rishabh Pant during the drawn third Test here, asserting that the Indian team would have raked up the issue if any wrong was committed.

SPO-BAD-LD INDThailand Open: Sindhu, Praneeth lose on return to competition Bangkok, Jan 12 (PTI) World champion P V Sindhu suffered a shock defeat on her return to international badminton, losing in three games to Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round of YONEX Thailand Open Super 1000 event here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LABUSCHAGNE We could not have changed much in Sydney, it's a matter of taking India down at Gabba: Labuschagne Sydney, Jan 12 (PTI) The way India grinded it out on the fifth day of the Sydney Test, there was not much that Australians could have changed, said top batsman Marnus Labuschagne but asserted that the hosts are determined to win the series by taking the visitors down in the Brisbane match.

SPO-CRI-IND-WARNER-RACISMSorry Siraj and Indian team, racism not acceptable: David Warner Sydney, Jan 12 (PTI) Australian batting star David Warner on Tuesday condemned the racist slurs hurled at Indian players, particularly pacer Mohammed Siraj, during the third Test here and said such behaviour by the spectators was not acceptable. SPO-CRI-PUCOVSKICA delays call on Pucovski's fitness for Brisbane Test Sydney, Jan 12 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Tuesday said it will delay making a decision on Will Pucovski's availability for the fourth and final Test against India, giving the opener every opportunity to prove his fitness as he recovers from a partial dislocation of his shoulder.

SPO-CRI-GAMBHIRRacist remarks often hurled at players in Australia and South Africa, it must stop: Gambhir New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Incidents of racist taunts being hurled at cricketers happen a lot in countries like Australia and South Africa and it must stop, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-INJURYHospital Ward: With Bumrah and Ashwin's fitness issues, Team India's list of injury concerns grows New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) On Monday, whenever the TV cameras panned towards the Indian dressing room, Ravichandran Ashwin could be seen either standing at the SCG balcony or leaning against the railing. But not for once was he sitting.

SPO-OPEN-INDAnkita moves to final round, Ramkumar bows out of Australian Open Qualifiers Melbourne, Jan 12 (PTI) India's top-ranked women's player Ankita Raina moved to the final round of the Australian Open Qualifiers with a gutsy three-set win over world number 118 Katarina Zavatska but it was curtains for Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's singles.

SPO-BAD-SRIKANTHSrikanth's nose bleeds after COVID-19 tests, shuttler says poor treatment unacceptable Bangkok, Jan 12 (PTI) Former world number one shuttler Kidambi Srikanth got a bloodied nose after undergoing multiple COVID-19 tests and miffed at the poor treatment of health officials at Thailand Open, the Indian on Tuesday called it ''unacceptable''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)