Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallying-Dakar leader Peterhansel roars ahead, Price crashes out

The twice Dakar winner had been second overall and was challenging for the lead on his KTM when he crashed after 155km. Defending champion Ricky Brabec of the United States and Sunderland stopped to assist Price and were handed back the lost time under rally regulations.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:37 IST
Rallying-Dakar leader Peterhansel roars ahead, Price crashes out

Overall leader Stephane Peterhansel finally won a stage in the 2021 Dakar Rally on Tuesday to leave his closest rival Nasser Al-Attiyah trailing in the Saudi Arabian desert dust.

The 55-year-old, nicknamed 'Mr Dakar' for his record 13 wins on two wheels and four, stretched his advantage over the Qatari to 17 minutes and 50 seconds with three stages remaining. Until Tuesday the Frenchman had not won stage of this year's event.

Toyota's Al-Attiyah suffered two punctures on his way to second place in the 465km stage around Neom with defending champion Carlos Sainz, Peterhansel's X-Raid Mini JCW team mate, only 11th. The Spaniard, who had to stop and repair his car's brakes, stayed third overall.

France's nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb retired from the event. In the motorcycle category, Chilean Jose Ignacio Cornejo stretched his lead to 11 minutes and 24 seconds over Argentina's Kevin Benavides, who won the stage. Britain's Sam Sunderland was third in the standings.

Australian Toby Price crashed and was flown to hospital by helicopter for checks. The twice Dakar winner had been second overall and was challenging for the lead on his KTM when he crashed after 155km.

Defending champion Ricky Brabec of the United States and Sunderland stopped to assist Price and were handed back the lost time under rally regulations. "He’s a little bit injured, I think it’s his left shoulder and left arm. He hit pretty hard on the left and didn’t really know where he was," said Brabec.

"He asked me probably seven times where he was and who I was. I came across him and just hung out with him until the helicopter got there." Price had posted images on the previous marathon stage of the 'bush mechanic' repairs he made to his gashed rear tyre using cable ties. New rules this year limit riders to six rear tyres for the event.

Argentine rider Luciano Benevides also crashed on the stage and was flown to the same hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GM charges up new unit to sell electric delivery vans, gear

The market for battery-powered delivery vehicles and equipment has so much potential that General Motors is forming a new business unit to serve it.The first product for the new venture called BrightDrop will be an electric-powered wheeled ...

Panel submits report to MIB reviewing guidelines on TV rating agencies: Javadekar

A committee constituted to review guidelines on television rating agencies in India submitted its report to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting MIB on Tuesday, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.He announced that the recommendat...

Mumbai blasts perpetrators enjoying 5-star hospitality under State protection: Jaishankar

India on Tuesday asserted that the international community must not allow terrorism to be justified and terrorists glorified as it told the UN Security Council that the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts is given no...

Class 4 student raped in UP, hospitalised after condition deteriorates

An 11-year-old student of class 4, who was allegedly raped, was on Tuesday admitted to the medical college here after her condition deteriorated.Family members of the victim alleged that after committing the crime, the accused from the same...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021