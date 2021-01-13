Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: IPL this year probably wasn't timed ideally, says Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer on Wednesday said that it is interesting to see how many players are getting injured in the ongoing series against India and he added that the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year probably was not timed ideally for anyone.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:17 IST
Ind vs Aus: IPL this year probably wasn't timed ideally, says Langer
Australia coach Justin Langer (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia head coach Justin Langer on Wednesday said that it is interesting to see how many players are getting injured in the ongoing series against India and he added that the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year probably was not timed ideally for anyone. In the ongoing series between India and Australia, both sides have been hampered by injures. Especially the visitors have seen the likes of KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja getting ruled out of the Test series.

"It is really interesting how many injuries there have been throughout this summer. We suffered through it during the white-ball series and India through the Test series. We will review this, but I cannot help think that the IPL this year probably was not ideal timing for anyone, certainly for such a big series like this," said Langer in a virtual press conference on Wednesday. "I love IPL. I look at the IPL now like I used to look at county cricket for young players, you go and play county cricket and it helps the development enormously. I think it is the same with the IPL with our players, it helps their white-ball development. But the timing of it, probably was not ideal and I wonder if that is having an impact on the injuries we are seeing for both teams throughout this summer," he added.

The IPL was set to be played in March-April 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It then went ahead in the UAE from September-November, right before the series between India and Australia. In the white-ball leg between India and Australia, the hosts saw David Warner getting injured and he ended up missing the first two Tests.

Batting out 258 balls with a fierce home team throwing everything it had up its sleeves is no mean feat. But the Indian duo of Vihari and R Ashwin stood ground and managed to do just that as they eked out a draw in what was nothing short of an action-packed fifth day of the third Test. India and Australia will lock horns in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, beginning December 15. The hosts had won the first Test, while visitors came back strongly in the second Test, and currently, the series stands level at 1-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tata Elxsi shares zoom nearly 11 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of Tata Elxsi on Wednesday jumped nearly 11 per cent after the firms net profit increased 39.5 per cent for the December 2020 quarter.The stock zoomed 10.72 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 2,299.90 on BSE.On NSE, it climbed 10.17...

Renowned sports science expert to conduct swimming camp in India

Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas will be conducting a national swimming camp at CSE Bangalore over six days between January 11 and February 21, the Sports Authority of India announced on Wednesday.His ...

Australians head to sea cliffs for adrenalin-pumping sport

Australias adventure sport enthusiasts are joining the ranks of those heading to the seaside but for a much more stomach-churning activity - rope jumping.A dozen friends have gathered atop a cliff some 60 meters 196 feet above the ocean at ...

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala to meet PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday

Facing heat over the ongoing six-week-long farmers agitation, Haryanas Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day to possibly discuss issues related to the protest. Chautala is the leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021