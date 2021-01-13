Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBL 10: Melbourne Stars, Ben Dunk mutually part ways

Melbourne Stars have agreed to release batsman Ben Dunk from the remainder of his contract.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:20 IST
BBL 10: Melbourne Stars, Ben Dunk mutually part ways
Australia batsman Ben Dunk (Photo/ Melbourne Stars Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne Stars have agreed to release batsman Ben Dunk from the remainder of his contract. Stars issued a statement announcing the 'mutually agreed' decision to release Dunk from his contract that was due to expire at the end of next season.

"This was a difficult decision that will allow me to explore other playing opportunities and ultimately was in the best interests for me, my family and the club," Dunk said in a statement. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time playing with the Melbourne Stars and wish them all the best for the remainder of this season and into the future," he added.

Melbourne Stars General Manager Nick Cummins thanked Ben for his service over the last three seasons. "Melbourne Stars would like to thank Ben for his service over the last three seasons. We wish him all the best in the future," he said. Dunk signed with Stars in 2017 after a dominant BBL season six campaign with Adelaide Strikers that saw him smash 364 runs at an average of 52.

Prior to that, the powerful left-hander was named Player of the Tournament for the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL season three before a trade sent him to Adelaide in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tata Elxsi shares zoom nearly 11 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of Tata Elxsi on Wednesday jumped nearly 11 per cent after the firms net profit increased 39.5 per cent for the December 2020 quarter.The stock zoomed 10.72 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 2,299.90 on BSE.On NSE, it climbed 10.17...

Renowned sports science expert to conduct swimming camp in India

Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas will be conducting a national swimming camp at CSE Bangalore over six days between January 11 and February 21, the Sports Authority of India announced on Wednesday.His ...

Australians head to sea cliffs for adrenalin-pumping sport

Australias adventure sport enthusiasts are joining the ranks of those heading to the seaside but for a much more stomach-churning activity - rope jumping.A dozen friends have gathered atop a cliff some 60 meters 196 feet above the ocean at ...

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala to meet PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday

Facing heat over the ongoing six-week-long farmers agitation, Haryanas Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day to possibly discuss issues related to the protest. Chautala is the leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021