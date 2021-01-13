Left Menu
Development News Edition

If Pucovski doesn't make it to Brisbane Test, Marcus Harris will open: Langer

The fourth Test begins on January 15.Will had a sore shoulder before he fell, he was actually going to have a scan after that days play anyway, just to see what was happening, Langer said at a virtual press conference.We will see how he pulls up today, we are really hopeful that he will get up and if he doesnt, then the obvious thing would be Marcus Harris would come in as an opener, he added.Langer said he is quite optimistic about the batsman pulling through.Will is a young guy, he has just played his first Test.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:26 IST
If Pucovski doesn't make it to Brisbane Test, Marcus Harris will open: Langer

Opener Will Pucovski has a partially dislocated shoulder and Marcus Harris would replace him if he fails to recover in time for the fourth and final Test against India here this week, Australia head coach Justin Langer said on Wednesday.

Pucovski suffered the injury during the Sydney Test, which was his debut in the longest format. The 22-year-old was injured while diving on the field. The fourth Test begins on January 15.

''Will had a sore shoulder before he fell, he was actually going to have a scan after that day's play anyway, just to see what was happening,'' Langer said at a virtual press conference.

''We will see how he pulls up today, we are really hopeful that he will get up and if he doesn't, then the obvious thing would be Marcus Harris would come in as an opener,'' he added.

Langer said he is quite optimistic about the batsman pulling through.

''Will is a young guy, he has just played his first Test. So mentally he's going to be exhausted anyway. We will keep an eye on how he pulls up today. With shoulders, as long as he can bat OK and catch, it's not as big a deal in Test cricket, we're really hopeful he will get up, we will probably know by tonight,'' Langer added.

Pucovski, who has suffered numerous concessions, made an impressive start to his Test career, scoring a half-century on debut.

Harris has so far played nine Test matches for Australia scoring 385 runs, including two fifties, with the highest score of 79.

The four-match series is tied at 1-1 currently with the hosts winning the pink-ball opener in Adelaide and India emerging triumphant in Melbourne. The third game in Sydney ended in a draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tata Elxsi shares zoom nearly 11 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of Tata Elxsi on Wednesday jumped nearly 11 per cent after the firms net profit increased 39.5 per cent for the December 2020 quarter.The stock zoomed 10.72 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 2,299.90 on BSE.On NSE, it climbed 10.17...

Renowned sports science expert to conduct swimming camp in India

Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas will be conducting a national swimming camp at CSE Bangalore over six days between January 11 and February 21, the Sports Authority of India announced on Wednesday.His ...

Australians head to sea cliffs for adrenalin-pumping sport

Australias adventure sport enthusiasts are joining the ranks of those heading to the seaside but for a much more stomach-churning activity - rope jumping.A dozen friends have gathered atop a cliff some 60 meters 196 feet above the ocean at ...

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala to meet PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday

Facing heat over the ongoing six-week-long farmers agitation, Haryanas Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day to possibly discuss issues related to the protest. Chautala is the leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021