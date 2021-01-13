Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey India, Odisha govt look to host memorable 2023 World Cup

With exactly two years to go, Hockey India and the Odisha government are gearing up to host the all-important 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:34 IST
Hockey India, Odisha govt look to host memorable 2023 World Cup
Belgium team celebrating after winning the 2018 World Cup at Kalinga Stadium (Photo/ Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI

With exactly two years to go, Hockey India and the Odisha government are gearing up to host the all-important 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. In 2023, the hockey-loving nation will host the competition for a record fourth time since its inception in 1971. The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is slated to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to January 29, 2023.

The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup being hosted in India holds great significance as India will be completing 75 years of independence in 2023. The host federation Hockey India did not want to miss out on the opportunity to showcase the growth of the sport in the country in this landmark year and give the country another reason to celebrate 75 years of independence. When India hosted the 14th edition of the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2018, all the matches of the competition were held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, but two venues will be utilized for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023.

Last year in December, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a new world-class Hockey stadium to be constructed in Rourkela city which would be the biggest stadium for Hockey in India with a sitting capacity of 20,000. The stadium is set to have all the modern facilities and will offer a unique experience to players and the fans during the 2023 World Cup. The work to develop synthetic hockey turf in each of the 17 blocks of Sundargarh district has already begun.

"We are aiming to complete all the work required for hosting a successful FIH Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup India 2023 by mid-2022. The upcoming World Cup is expected to be even bigger than the one in 2018. It will be a challenge and an opportunity for us to organize the 2023 World Cup in two venues - Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Since the World Cup in 2018 was held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, most of the arrangements are in place in Bhubaneswar, while a new world-class Hockey stadium is being built in Rourkela," said Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera. "World-class infrastructure at both venues will enable Odisha to once again deliver a successful and memorable tournament and leave behind a valuable and lasting legacy," he added.

Speaking on the preparations for the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India, said, "It is an absolute honour for us to host the Men's Hockey World Cups back-to-back. After hosting a successful World Cup in 2018, we are going to ensure that the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023 will have even better facilities for the players and the fans. It is very exciting to note that we are exactly two years away from the 2023 World Cup." India has hosted some of the biggest hockey competitions in recent years including the FIH Champions Trophy in 2014, FIH Junior Men's World Cup in 2016, FIH Hockey World League Final in 2017, FIH Men's Series Finals in 2019 and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in 2019.

The smooth organisation, world-class facilities, and the success of these tournaments have made India one of the major centres for hockey in the world. India will become the first country ever to host four Men's Hockey World Cups in 2023, after having hosted the Men's Hockey World Cups in 1982 (Mumbai), 2010 (New Delhi) and 2018 (Bhubaneswar). The national side will be looking to win the coveted title after their last win in 1975. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 norms violators fined Rs 3.63 cr in 4 days in Gujarat

Gujarat police have collectedfines worth Rs 3.63 crore between January 8 and 11 from peopleviolating the mask rule for COVID-19 prevention and thosespitting in public, officials said on Wednesday.The fine for not wearing a mask in public pl...

BWF working with Thailand Open organisers after Srikanth left with bloodied nose

Badminton World Federation on Wednesday said it is working with Thailand Open organisers to ensure comfortable COVID-19 testing conditions during the tournament after Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was left with a bloodied nose following ...

Iran to hold missile drill in Gulf of Oman amid tensions

Irans navy was poised to begin a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehrans nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.The two...

Amazon Prime Video launches mobile-only plan in India, partners with Airtel

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced the introduction of mobile-only plans in India - a global first - starting at Rs 89, as it looks to woo viewers amid intense competition from Netflix and other players.The video streaming major has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021