Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-James keen to avoid returning to bubble life

LeBron James guided the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Championship inside a bio-secure environment in Orlando last year but says just the thought of being stuck inside a bubble again gives him the shakes.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:43 IST
NBA-James keen to avoid returning to bubble life

LeBron James guided the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Championship inside a bio-secure environment in Orlando last year but says just the thought of being stuck inside a bubble again gives him the shakes. The 2019-20 season was hit with a four-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was completed in October with teams competing in a bubble at Walt Disney World.

The Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Oct. 12 with a victory over the Heat. "Well the bubble was a success from a performance standpoint as far as our league getting back on," James, whose side beat Houston Rockets 117-100 on Tuesday, told reporters.

"I haven't thought about the bubble much after I left. You continue to give me PTSD every time you ask me about the bubble. I started shaking thinking about 96 straight nights in that place." The NBA has told players to remain at their residences when they are at home, and in hotels when on the road, for at least the next two weeks as part of its new health protocols.

The league postponed one game on Sunday and three this week due to the virus but has said it had no plans to put the season on hold. The current season has a reduced 72-game schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US House passes resolution asking Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives, which is rushing ahead towards impeaching Donald Trump over the unprecedented Capitol Hill attack, has passed a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to r...

India names Manish Chauhan as new envoy to Portugal

The Indian government has appointed a new Ambassador, Manish Chauhan, to Portugal. The information was shared by Vikas Swarup, Secretary West, Ministry of External Affairs MEA in a tweet posted on Wednesday.Wishing a valued colleague the ve...

TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, removed as TMC East Midnapore district president: party sources.

TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, removed as TMC East Midnapore district president party sources....

Discount supermarket Lidl says UK Christmas sales jumped 17.9%

The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl said sales had increased by 17.9 in the four weeks to Dec. 27, driven by customers buying more goods in store and switching away from rivals.Lidl said its performance meant it was the fast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021