Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man Utd ready to compete for the title: Matic after club claims top-spot on PL table

After a win over Burnley, Manchester United's Nemanja Matic said he is happy with the team's performance, adding that this kind of victory shows that his side is "ready to compete for the title".

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:04 IST
Man Utd ready to compete for the title: Matic after club claims top-spot on PL table
Nemanja Matic (Photo/ Nemanja Matic Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After a win over Burnley, Manchester United's Nemanja Matic said he is happy with the team's performance, adding that this kind of victory shows that his side is "ready to compete for the title". Manchester United defeated Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League here on Wednesday and with this, they toppled Liverpool to claim the top spot in the standings. Paul Pogba scored the only goal netted in the match, earning Manchester United three points from the game.

Manchester United now have 36 points from 17 games, three points ahead of Liverpool. Now, everybody's eyes will be on Sunday's clash when Manchester United take on Liverpool. "I think this kind of win shows that we are ready to compete for the title. I'm happy for the team performance and spirit and let's see Sunday against Liverpool. It's the biggest derby in England and we go there to compete with them and see where we are against one of the best teams in the league. I think we are ready," the club's official website quoted Matic as saying.

Matic also stressed that Manchester United topping the table is because of the quality they possess and not because of luck. "We played 17 games [and] we are top of the table. That shows something. We didn't play five or six games and you can say maybe it's lucky. But after 17 games, definitely, it is not lucky, definitely, there is quality. But we cannot relax, we need to concentrate until the end -- to go game by game. In football, the next one is always important; the next one is the biggest final, and we will see," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

J&J may not meet U.S. COVID-19 vaccine supply target by spring - NYT

Johnson Johnson is facing unexpected delays in the manufacturing of its coronavirus vaccine and may not be able to supply the doses it promised the federal government by spring, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. U.S. federal offici...

Interpol red notices issued for ship captain, owner over Beirut blast - Lebanese state media

Interpol has issued red notices for the captain and owner of the ship that carried the chemicals which devastated Beirut in an explosion in August, killing 200 people, Lebanons state media said. Five months since one of the biggest non-nucl...

APEDA holds Virtual Buyer Seller Meet with Millet Exporters and FPOs of Millet

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA in association with Andhra Pradesh Drought Mitigation Project APDMP, an externally aided project funded by IFAD, organized a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet with Mill...

Hyundai takes railway route to ship 125 vehicle units to Nepal

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Wednesday said it has commenced export shipments through railways mode, with the dispatch of the first consignment of 125 cars going to Nepal.The first export consignment was flagged-off from the Walajabad Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021