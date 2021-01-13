Soccer-Injured Bayern midfielder Goretzka to miss German Cup game

Left Menu
Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been ruled out of Wednesday's German Cup second round game at Holstein Kiel after being injured in training, the German champions and Cup holders said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:31 IST
Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been ruled out of Wednesday's German Cup second round game at Holstein Kiel after being injured in training, the German champions and Cup holders said. Bayern, who suffered their second league loss of the season on Saturday with a 3-2 defeat by Borussia Moenchengladbach, are eager to bounce back with a win and potentially their first clean sheet in 10 matches.

"Leon Goretzka got a knock on the calf and will not be available to travel with the team to Kiel," the club said on Wednesday. The Bavarians, who won five trophies in 2020 but have trailed by at least a goal in their last nine consecutive league matches, are still top of the Bundesliga and through to the Champions League last 16.

Holstein Kiel are currently in third place in the second division.

