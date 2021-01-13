Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Team GB confident Tokyo Games will go ahead

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:51 IST
Olympics-Team GB confident Tokyo Games will go ahead

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Wednesday he was confident the Tokyo Olympics would go ahead this year even if they would be a different Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are hugely confident of the Games going ahead in the summer," he told Reuters after announcing the selection of four shooting competitors. "We certainly wouldn't be announcing athletes if that wasn't the case."

Also Read: Welcome 2021: The year of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HC raps municipal bodies for taking subscriptions for cashless medical services and not providing it

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the municipal corporations in the national capital for taking subscriptions for cashless medical facilities from its retired employees when the civic bodies had no contract with any hospital to pr...

CBI registers bank fraud case of over Rs 200 cr against Steel Hypermart India Private Pvt Ltd

The CBI has registered a bank fraud case of over Rs 200 crore against Bengaluru-based Steel Hypermart India Private Limited and its directors for losses incurred by a consortium of banks led by the Indian Bank, officials said Wednesday. The...

COVID museum on cards in Kolkata to commemorate pandemic fight

To commemorate the frontlineworkers who died in the battle against the coronavirus anddocument how lives have changed amid the pandemic, doctors areplanning to set up a museum in Kolkata.The museum will showcase items like PPE kits, masks,g...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip as stimulus rally pauses

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday as investors digested a recent rally to record highs on bets of a snap-back in economic activity fueled by more fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts.Expectations of a hefty COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021