Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messi's stay will depend on future projects of the football club: Hierro

Former Real Madrid player Fernando Hierro feels that Lionel Messi's decision of whether to extend his stay at Barcelona or not will depend a lot on the club's upcoming presidential elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:55 IST
Messi's stay will depend on future projects of the football club: Hierro
Lionel Messi (Photo/ Barcelona Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Real Madrid player Fernando Hierro feels that Lionel Messi's decision of whether to extend his stay at Barcelona or not will depend a lot on the club's upcoming presidential elections. Last year, Messi and Barcelona had a fallout as the striker had expressed his desire to leave the club. However, in the end, he stayed with the club as he did not want to settle matters in court. In December, Barcelona had announced the schedule for the upcoming presidential election which is set to take place on January 24.

"It is going to depend a lot on the elections and I think it will be good for everyone if he stays but obviously, that decision will be taken by him, it is his decision. We all know what he represents but it will depend on future projects of the football club Barcelona. He is a winner and he really competes well. So, he wants to be a part of the best project," Hierro, LaLiga Ambassador, said during a virtual media interaction on Wednesday. Apart from Messi, there are a lot of speculations regarding Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos as well. Earlier this month, Goal.com reported that Ramos is still waiting for an extension offer from the club amid rumoured interest from Tottenham and Manchester United in the English top-flight.

Although Hierro said he wants Messi and Ramos to stay in LaLiga, he stressed that their absence would not impact the league as a whole. "Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are both emblematic players. They represent two of the best clubs in the world. But Neymar left, Cristiano Ronaldo left. The TV spectacle, the derbies, and the Clasicos and what the Spanish football represents worldwide is a competition that I think due to the structure and the competitive nature, I really think that LaLiga organisation, fortunately enough, is above just a single player. Whether the player stays or not, I think the league is above that... Personally, if you ask me if I would like Messi and Ramos to stay, of course, I would say yes," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

What to watch as House moves to impeach Trump for 2nd time

President Donald Trump is on the verge of becoming the first president to be impeached twice, as lawmakers move quickly to punish him over last weeks deadly US Capitol attack. Trumps fiery speech at a rally just before the Jan. 6 riot is at...

Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19

Badminton World Federation BWF on Wednesday announced that a German coach and a team entourage member from France, who are taking part in the ongoing Thailand Open, have tested positive for coronavirus. Badminton World Federation BWF can co...

HC raps municipal bodies for taking subscriptions for cashless medical services and not providing it

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the municipal corporations in the national capital for taking subscriptions for cashless medical facilities from its retired employees when the civic bodies had no contract with any hospital to pr...

CBI registers bank fraud case of over Rs 200 cr against Steel Hypermart India Private Pvt Ltd

The CBI has registered a bank fraud case of over Rs 200 crore against Bengaluru-based Steel Hypermart India Private Limited and its directors for losses incurred by a consortium of banks led by the Indian Bank, officials said Wednesday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021