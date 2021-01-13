Left Menu
Rugby-Women's Six Nations postponed, men's competition to go ahead as scheduled-RFU

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:17 IST
This year's Women's Six Nations has been postponed for logistical and safety reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic but the men's competition will take place as scheduled, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday. The women's tournament, which was due to begin on Feb. 6, will be played later this spring or early summer, the RFU said.

"This is not a decision that we rushed into and we are confident that in looking at a new later window, we will be in a far stronger position to deliver... ensuring the safest possible environment for our players," Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said. The RFU statement https://www.englandrugby.com/news/article/womens-and-u20s-2021-six-nations-postponed added: "Whilst closely monitoring the situation, Six Nations Rugby also confirms plans to stage the men's Guinness Six Nations Championship remain as scheduled."

The women's Six Nations is a key event for teams preparing for the World Cup, which is due to be held in New Zealand starting in September. Three women's Six Nations games were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The men's competition starts on Feb. 6 and runs until March 20.

