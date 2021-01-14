Soccer-Chile part ways with coach Reinaldo Rueda

Chile have parted ways with national team coach Reinaldo Rueda, the Chilean Football Federation said on Wednesday. The decision came after weeks of speculation that Colombian Rueda, a former coach of Colombia, Honduras and Ecuador, as well of club sides Flamengo and Atletico Nacional of Medellin, will return for another spell as coach of his home country.

Carlos Queiroz left that position in December after two consecutive World Cup qualifying defeats. Both Chile and Colombia have four points from four games in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and are outside the automatic qualifying places.

