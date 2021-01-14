Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-NZ's Devine slams fastest century in women's T20 cricket

Devine said she had felt nervous coming back after spending 14 days in isolation following her return from Australia. "Whenever you have a bit of an extended break away from the game, you get nervous about (whether) you can come back into it," she told Spark Sport.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 10:22 IST
Cricket-NZ's Devine slams fastest century in women's T20 cricket

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine smashed the fastest hundred in women's Twenty20 cricket on Thursday, reaching the milestone in just 36 balls in the domestic Super Smash competition. Devine, 31, hit nine sixes and nine fours in her innings of 108 not out as her Wellington Blaze side beat the Otago Sparks by 10 wickets.

The all-rounder broke the previous record that had stood since 2010 -- a 38-ball hundred from West Indian Deandra Dottin. Devine said she had felt nervous coming back after spending 14 days in isolation following her return from Australia.

"Whenever you have a bit of an extended break away from the game, you get nervous about (whether) you can come back into it," she told Spark Sport. "So it was just (nice) to spend some time in the middle and get a few out of the screws.

"Sometimes I can get a little bit carried away ... and I get a bit over eager and play some rash shots so it was nice to stick to some decent cricket shots today and finish the job." One of Devine's sixes grazed the cheek of a girl who was watching from the grass bank at the University Oval in Dunedin.

After the match, Devine went to check on the girl, who had an ice pack against her face but appeared to have avoided any serious injury. A video posted https://twitter.com/WHITE_FERNS/status/1349543971840671745 on New Zealand women's cricket team's Twitter account showed Devine posing for a photo with the girl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sales of flowers fall in Hyderabad on Makar Sankranti

Despite Makar Sankranti being celebrated on Thursday, there has been a steep fall in the sales of flowers and other festive products including colours for Rangoli in various local markets of Hyderabad on Wednesday due to pandemic. Kavita, a...

Lawyer, others arrested by Hong Kong national security unit

Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested a lawyer and 10 others on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kong activists try to flee the city, media reported.The fresh wave of arrests comes a week after 55 activists were apprehended in the largest move ...

Gujarat cadre IAS officer to join BJP in UP after taking VRS

Gujarat cadre IAS officer A.K Sharma, who recently took voluntary retirement from service, will be joining the BJP here soon, a party spokesperson said on Thursday. The 1988 batch officer from Mau district in Uttar Pradesh is considered clo...

Delhi riots: Police tells HC plea for giving videos of protests against CAA not maintainable

The city police has told the Delhi High Court that a plea moved by JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, accused in a case related to northeast Delhi riots, seeking copies of videos of protests against the Citizenship Amendm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021