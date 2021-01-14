Left Menu
Soccer-Sportradar becomes AFC data, media rights partner until 2028

The Asian Football Confederation said on Thursday it has reached an agreement with Sportradar AG for the Swiss-based company to become its worldwide data and media rights partner for major competitions until 2028.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:32 IST
The Asian Football Confederation said on Thursday it has reached an agreement with Sportradar AG for the Swiss-based company to become its worldwide data and media rights partner for major competitions until 2028. Under the agreement, Sportradar becomes the official video and data distribution partner for major national team and club competitions in the region, including the 2023 Asian Cup in China and the Asian Champions League.

The deal allows Sportradar to use and distribute match-related data and audio-video content. "We are proud to partner with the AFC in this watershed moment for Asian football," Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl said in a statement.

Sportradar already supports the AFC Integrity Unit in its efforts to detect betting-related manipulations in the sport.

