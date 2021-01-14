Soccer-Sportradar becomes AFC data, media rights partner until 2028
The Asian Football Confederation said on Thursday it has reached an agreement with Sportradar AG for the Swiss-based company to become its worldwide data and media rights partner for major competitions until 2028.Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:32 IST
The Asian Football Confederation said on Thursday it has reached an agreement with Sportradar AG for the Swiss-based company to become its worldwide data and media rights partner for major competitions until 2028. Under the agreement, Sportradar becomes the official video and data distribution partner for major national team and club competitions in the region, including the 2023 Asian Cup in China and the Asian Champions League.
The deal allows Sportradar to use and distribute match-related data and audio-video content. "We are proud to partner with the AFC in this watershed moment for Asian football," Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl said in a statement.
Sportradar already supports the AFC Integrity Unit in its efforts to detect betting-related manipulations in the sport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Asian
- Asian Champions League
- Swiss
- Asian Cup
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause recent rally, euro near 2-1/2-year high
China reports 24 new COVID cases vs 27 a day earlier
Two youngest of 12 HK activists held in China will not be charged
China sentences HK activists to up to 3 years in jail for border crossing
iQOO 7 launching on January 11 in China; SD888 SoC, 48MP triple camera tipped